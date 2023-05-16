Kenya Lionesses captain Chajira: Rugby changed my life

It is by sheer miracle and the grace of God for a girl, orphaned at nine years old, to come this far. As a teenager, she battled with the harsh conditions of life at Dagoretti Corner, Nairobi where relatives raised her together with her siblings.

Fast forward. Sheila Chajira has been appointed the national team Kenya Lionesses 15s side captain.

“Rugby has really changed my life,” she said, adding that it will take time for the news on her new role to sink.

The former footballer, who played as a striker, was born in Ngong, Kajiado County to Timothy Chajira and Irene Wairimu on December 20, 1993.

She now faces the enormous task of guiding Kenya through the qualifying games for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup scheduled for England.

The 29-year-old will lead a squad of 28 players, who include five newcomers at the Women’s Rugby Africa Cup championship set for May 20 to 28 in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

The continental Division One championship, which also features hosts Madagascar, South Africa and Cameroon, doubles up as the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup Africa qualifiers.

Lionesses’ first game is against Madagascar on May 20 at Andohatapenaka Stadium, followed by South Africa on May 24 at the same venue and finally Cameroon on May 28 in the round-robin contest. The winner will qualify for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and also the 2024 World Rugby Tier One Championships.

“It’s by God’s grace that I am here...this is something I never thought I would do — playig for the national team and also being the captain,” said Chajira, holding back her emotions.

“This is like a dream...I am still in dreamland for sure.”

She spoke at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, flanked by Japan-based centre Grace Odhiambo and fullback Lewin Mwevezi, after coach Dennis “Ironman” Mwanja named the team.

“It’s a long story for sure...I lost my father in 2002 and my mother died a year later when I was only nine,” said Chagira, who was then in Grade Three at Kawangware Primary School.

Her family had relocated from Ngong to to Dagoretti Corner.

“Life turned upside down for us...it was never, and has never been an easy journey for me,” recalled Chajira. My siblings and I moved from one place to another in search of shelter...a lot of people took care of us.”

Her elder sister, Caroline, who passed on in 2013 when Chajira had just joined Kenya Harlequin took her siblings in to ease the burden.

The fourth-born in a family of four girls and one boy, took up rugby by chance while in Form Three in 2013 at Eutychus Educational Centre Secondary School, Nairobi.

She had transferred to the day school from Shiners Secondary School, Nakuru due to fees. She joined Shiners in Form One in 2010.

“Doing the morning run was a ticket to train with the school team in the evening.On this day I was late and watched the training from the periphery,” said Chajira, adding that her friend, Johnvandra Muhanji, a rugby player, approached her to join the school’s rugby team.

The rest is history!

“If not for rugby, only God knows where I could have been now. Slum life taught me to be ruthless. I never let anyone bully me. But the discipline in rugby tamed me...I now approach life calmly without anger,” she said.

“Since I loved football, my friends called be a tomboy. I played football with boys since primary school. I was fit and fast. I love contact sports.”

Chajira played for Quins from 2013 until 2016 before joining Homeboyz and later Impala this year. She advises upcoming players to follow their dreams and avoid bad company. She has played in the last two Olympics.