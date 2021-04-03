Kenya hit Canada to set up France showdown in Emirates Sevens

Mwamba Rugby Club winger Daniel Taabu landed two tries and three conversions as Kenya Sevens edged out Canada 21-19 to reach the semi-finals of the Emirates Invitational Sevens in Dubai on Saturday.

Kenya will now face France in the semi-final at 2.14pm with Argentina taking on Japan in the other last four encounter.

France thrashed Uganda 45-7, Argentina beat Chile 19-7 while Japan edged out Spain 15-12 in the quarterfinals.

Kenya and France clash will be a thriller especially after both teams shared the spoils, settling for a 19-19 draw in the pool stage on Friday. Argentina too beat Japan 31-14 in the pool stage.

Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo put Kenya ahead with a try after intense moment of great work from both sides with action in the Canadian half. Taabu would add the extras for a 7-0 lead at the break.

The Kenyans were just too good for the Canadians, shoving them off their racks before Taabu got the space to turn his markers inside out for Kenya’s second try. He curled in the conversion to stretch the lead to 14-0.

For the first time, Canada managed to wade into Kenya’s half when they got a penalty before kicking it for touch. They would reclaim possession and push forward before landing an unconverted try.

Kenya responded well with Johnstone Olindi slicing through the Canadian defence before laying Taabu through for their third try. Taabu added the extras for the 21-5 lead.

Kenya’s defence then wilted to let the Canadians land two quick tries but Kenya had already done enough to secure the passage to the semis.