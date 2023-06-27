Kenya gears up for World Rugby Under-20 Trophy

Kenya Tuesday launched the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy (previously IRB Junior World Rugby Trophy) slated for July 15-30 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The launch took place inside the Nairobi National Park where Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai expressed optimism that the Kenya team nicknamed Chipu, will perform well.

“Our team is heading to residential training camp at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani courtesy of government support. Chipu is the future of Kenyan rugby as we plan to qualify for the Rugby World Cup in Australia. I have no doubt the boys will perform well,” said Mutai at the function attended by other KRU top brass, including vice-chairman Moses Ndale, who is also Local Organising Committee for World Trophy, as well as the Senior Warden Nairobi National Park Muraya Githinji.

Kenya Rugby Union chairman Sasha Mutai picks a line-out ball during the launch of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy on June 27, 2023 at Nairobi National Park. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Githinji said that through a partnership with KRU, the eight teams competing at the second-tier global competition would get to visit the park and sample wildlife, including black rhino, lions, leopards, cheetahs, hyenas, buffaloes, giraffes and over 400 species of birds recorded.

Kenya qualified for its third World Trophy as hosts. They also hosted the Africa U-20 Cup (Barthes Trophy) two months ago, losing to Zimbabwe 28-7 in the final.

Zimbabwe qualified for the global showpiece as African champions. They are in Pool “A” alongside the USA (North America winners), Uruguay (South America winners) and Scotland who were relegated from the top-tier competition, World Rugby U-20 Championship, in 2019.

Kenya will meet continental champions Hong Kong China (Asia), Samoa (Oceania) and Spain (Europe) in Pool “B”.