Kenya finish 12th as World Sevens Series conclude

Kenya Sevens ended their 2021/2022 World Sevens Series campaign in 12th place with 49 points after finishing sixth in the Los Angeles Sevens, the last leg of the series.

Shujaa lost to Argentina 29-7 in the fifth place final at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California, United States on Monday.

Anthony Omondi converted his own try, but his efforts were not enough as Kenya Sevens trailed 12-7 at the break.

Shujaa had lost to Australia 40-14 in the main Cup quarter-finals on Sunday night before dropping to the fifth place semi-finals.

They stunned hosts United States 21-14 in the fifth place semi-final only to lose to Argentina, collecting 12 points for their exploits.

It was a great improvement for Damian McGrath's charges, who had finished last in three previous legs of Vancouver,Toulouse and London.

The only other time the team reached the main Cup quarter-finals this season was during the opening legs of Dubai I and Dubai II where they collected 10 and 12 points respectively.

McGrath took over from Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu in May this year.

The team now turns its focus to the Rugby World Cup Sevens due for September 9 to 11 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Australia won the 2021/2022 World Rugby Sevens Series for the first time.

They beat Samoa 21-7 to claim bronze and most importantly, the series title with 126 points, beating the series defending champions South Africa, the winners of the four opening legs, to second place with by two points.

Interestingly, South Africa only claimed three points after finishing 13th in LA.

Fiji, the winners in Singapore and Tolouse, finished third in the series with 122 points after they lost to New Zealand 28-21 in the main cup final.