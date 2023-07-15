Kenya fall to Samoa in World Rugby Under-20 Trophy opener

Kenya’s Chipu launched their World Rugby Under-20 Trophy campaign with a heartbreaking 34-25 loss to Samoa in their opening Pool “B” match at the Nyayo National Stadium.

At the same time, it was an explosive game of two halves when favourites Scotland weathered a late charge from Zimbabwe to snatch a formidable 64-33 win in their Pool “A” opener.

Forwards Stanslaus Shikoli, substitute Wickliffe Ogutu, George Otieno and winger Raphael Wanga touched down a try each as Eddy Wambugu slotted over a penalty but all was in vain for Chipu.

Flanker John Mata Samuelu and winger William Hunt landed two tries a piece while Paul Stanley completed the job with a try as the Samoans stopped the determined Kenyans, who trailed 13-5 at the break.

Shikoli landed at the far left corner to give Kenya the lead but ball handling errors saw Stanley snatch the loose ball to score and level 5-5 before Afa Moleli slotted over a penalty to lead 8-5.

Wally Tau Vesi was sin-binned for infringement but Chipu failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage to hurt the visitors. Samoa would then use their physicality as Hunt landed their second try with Moleli adding the extras.

The Samoans led 13-5 at the break.

Wambugu’s penalty brought Chipu back into the game at 13-8 but Moleli curled over a penalty before the Samoans got a penalty off an infringement by Wambugu.

As Wambugu was sin-binned, Samueli sneaked in two quick tries and Moleli converted one to see the Samoans break away 27-8.

Benjamin Faavae was then sin-binned and Ogutu scored a try off the penalty to reduce the deficit to 27-13 as another Samoan Faauiga Tauese Tanumoa also was shown the yellow card.

The Samoans still overwhelmed Chipu with powerful play as Hunt sealed a double to go up 34-13 but Otieno and Wanga hit back with a try each with Spencer Davies converting one.

Kenya will take on Spain in their next match on July 20.

Scotland led 51-0 at some point, but a five-try second-half burst from the Junior Sables ensured the Scots, who are favourites, didn't just have their way.

Making their first appearance in the tournament after being relegated from the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2019, Scotland ran in 10 tries against Zimbabwe.

Scrum-half Ben Afshar drew first blood for Scotland before hooker Jerry Blyth-Lafferty emerged with the ball to score.

The rest of the half was all about winger Geordie Gwynn. His first try came after a clever chip and chase to the corner; he then crashed over from close range following an attacking scrum.

With Zimbabwe losing key ball carrier Shingi Manyarara to injury and two players to yellow cards, Scotland made their numerical advantage count with the last play of the half, Gwynn completing his hat-trick with a simple finish.