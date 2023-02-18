Kenya Cup: Visiting Kabras silence KCB at the den

Champions Kabras Sugar withstood KCB Rugby’s second half onslaught to claim a 29-23 victory in an entertaining Kenya Cup match at the Ruaraka Sports Club on Saturday.

The victory, their second ever against the bankers not only saw them go top of the league with 48 points but also remain only side yet to lose a match in the league.

KCB, who still got a bonus point for not losing with more than seven points dropped one place to second with 46 points.

It was a pulsating exchange of leads in the game of two halves as the two times Kenya Cup champions touched down three tries, two conversions and four penalties to triumph.

The bankers, who took almost 30 minutes to get on the score board, managed two converted tries and two penalties but all was in vain as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Fullback Jone Kubu drilled down a brace of tries and a conversion as flanker Daniel Sikuta scored the other try for Kabras. Flyhalf Ntabeni Dukisa, who missed three penalties, managed a conversion and four penalties.

Scrum-half Samuel Asati and tight-head prop Curtis Lilako landed a try each for the bankers as fullback Darwin Mukidza romped with the extras.

Kabras will now host Menengai Oilers in their last regular league duel on Saturday at the Kakamega Showground while KCB will be away to Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi in their last outing before paving way for the semi-final play-off.

The Oilers stayed third in the league with an improved tally of 36 points after they dismantled hosts Catholic Monks 55-05 in Karen.

Kenya Harlequin lost to Mwamba 22-11 at the RFUEA but still upheld fourth place in the league with 28 points as Blak Blad, beat relegation-bound Masinde Muliro 15-08 at Kenyatta University.

KCB's Davis Chenge (second right) charges past Daniel Angwech of Kabras Sugar during their Kenya Cup Rugby league match at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on February 18, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Blak Blad are fifth with 27 points while Nakuru, who humbled Homeboyz 30-08 stayed sixth with an improved tally of 23 points and assured of the semi-final play-off.

At Ruaraka, the visitors from western Kenya proved ruthless with open play and good kicking with Ntabeni planting in a penalty to give his side a 3-0 lead.

Within no time, Kubu claimed possession at the midfield, gave a KCB defender a smashing hand-off before chasing his own overhead kick to land the first try of the match.

Ntabeni added the extras before stabbing in a penalty resulting from loose-head prop Oscar Sarano’s high tackle that saw him being sin-binned by referee Constant Cap.

Ntabeni missed another penalty but was sure with his next to stretch Kabras' lead to 16-0 as the visitors proved strong.

It took 30 minutes before Mukidza pulled a penalty for the hosts. Asati then went for a quick tap off a penalty to score for KCB who for the first time reached Kabras Sugar’s five metres danger zone.

Mukidza converted to reduce the deficit at 16-10 as Ntabeni missed a penalty at the stroke of half time.

Kabras dipped in the second session as Lilako struck their second try with Mukidza curling in the extras to lead 17-16 for the first time in the match. That was short-lived as Ntabeni’s penalty put Kabras back in the lead 19-17.

Two penalties from Mukidza saw the bankers lead 23-19 only for Kubu and Sikuta to strike off the mauls for victory.

Saturday results

KCB 23-29 Kabras Sugar

Menengai Oilers 55-05 Catholic Monks

Strathmore Leos 34-10 Machine

Mwamba 22-11 Harlequin

Blak Blad 15-08 Masinde Muliro