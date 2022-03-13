Kenya Cup trophy finally comes home

The much anticipated Kenya Cup final match between Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers took place on Saturday at ‘the Bull Ring’ in Kakamega, and it was as thrilling as it was exciting.

Nakuru-based Oilers were featuring in their first ever final match, while Kabras were chasing a second Kenya Cup title.

Fans travelled from far and wide to watch what was arguably the biggest match in the local circuit, and they were not disappointed.

The Kenya Cup final was preceded by a curtain-raiser. Western Bulls took on Kisumu RFC the Kenya Rugby Union Championship.

The gates flung open early in the morning, and the ‘Bull Ring’ was decorated in a manner befitting a venue for final match.

Then fans started trooping in. Only those who had bought tickets at the gates or online got the front seats on the main stand.

But anxious fans positioned themselves along the touchline. They all waited eagerly for the kick-off. You could feel the excitement in the air.

To show their love for their club, hundreds of Kabras Sugar fans matched round the pitch singing and dancing to the beat of “isikuti” drums, setting the mood for the final. They alternated from clapping their hands and stamping their feet on the ground.

“I feel butterflies in my stomach,” said Kabras Sugar fan Steve Odour.

When the match started, you could hear a pin drop . As Kabras Sugar’s fly-half Jona Kubu kicked the ball high in the air, the whole crowd went wild.

At the break, Kabras were 18-8 down but their noisy band of supporters engaged in more dancing and singing.

They shouted louder than Menengai Oliers fans, never mind their team was trailing their opponents.

In the second half, Kabras Sugar came from behind to win, and the crowd erupted in joy at the sound of the final whistle.

They invaded the pitch to celebrate with the players, carrying them up and chanting their names.

During the presentation of individual awards, Kubu was named man of the match and the best try scorer. More celebration followed as Kabras were awarded their second title in six years.

Yet others were there to watch their first rugby match.