Kenya Cup trophy finally comes home

Kabras Sugar

Kabras Sugar captain Dan Sikuta hoists the trophy after winning the Kenya Cup final match against Menengai Oilers at the 'Bullring' on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group



  • During the presentation of individual awards, Kubu was named man of the match and the best try scorer. More celebration followed as Kabras were awarded their second title in six years.
  • Yet others were there to watch their first rugby match.
  • “I am not a rugby lover, but its been an awesome event. In fact , I did not have any idea that the match would be played here but in the end I did enjoy the tackles, the hits, and running,” a lady who only identified herself as Joyce from Nakuru said.

The much anticipated Kenya Cup final match between Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers took place on Saturday at ‘the Bull Ring’ in Kakamega, and it was as thrilling as it was exciting.

