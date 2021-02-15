Kenya Cup set for February 27 start despite postponement calls

Strathmore Leos' Philemon Olang makes a try against Northern Suburbs during their Kenya Rugby Union championship semi-finals match at Strathmore University Sports Complex on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Odundo said they will use Sh18 million to test 50 players the whole season, hence the need for sponsors to come on board.
  • "Nakuru and Kakamega counties have two teams each in the Kenya Cup. We want to engage these county governments to help test the players. We shall approach the Nairobi County government to also assist," said Odundo, adding that Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have helped conduct free Covid-19 tests for national Sevens teams.

The 2021 Kenya Cup rugby league season will get underway as scheduled on February 27, despite seven clubs requesting for the postponement for two months.

