Kenya Cup resumption date confirmed

The 2021 Kenya Cup gets underway on February 27, according to a revised calendar released on Tuesday.

However, the kick off will be preceded by the promotion battle that starts with the play-off on February 6 followed by the semi-finals on February 13.

University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine take on Egerton Wasps, while Northern Suburbs are up against United States International University in the playoff. The winners getting to meet Masinde Muliro University (Mmust) and Strathmore University Leos respectively in the semis.

The semi-final winners will earn promotion to the 2021 Kenya Cup season.

The Leos topped the KRU Championship unbeaten with 76 points followed by Masinde Muliro University with 67 points to secure the automatic semi-final slots.

With no winners having been declared for the 2019/ 2020 season, the seeding for 2021 Kenya Cup has been done based on how the teams finished during the regular 2019/2020 season.

The regular 2019/2020 season had ended and teams were preparing for the play-offs before Covid-19 pandemic outbreak halted everything in March this year.

Kabras Sugar topped the league followed by defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank to claim the automatic slots in the semi-finals. Homeboyz were to play Menengai Oilers with the winner meeting KCB, while Impala Saracens were up against Mwamba with the winner getting to take on Kabras Sugar.

Pool “A” will have Kabras Sugar, Impala Saracens, Mwamba, Blak Blad, Kenya Harlequin and a team that will be promoted from KRU Championship.

KCB highlight Pool “B” that has Homeboyz, Menengai Oilers, Nakuru, Nondescripts and a team that will have earned promotion from KRU Championship.

After the pool matches, teams will then meet those from alternative pools before a ranking is done to pave way for the semi-finals. Unlike the previous seasons, there will be no playoffs.

The top placed team will meet the team that will have finished fourth with the second and third placed team meeting all in the semi-finals on May 22. The Kenya Cup final will be staged on May 29.

Fixtures

February 6

Kenya Cup Qualifier

Q1 Mean Machine v Egerton Wasps

Q2 USIU Martials v Northern Suburbs



February 13

Strathmore Leos v Winner Q1

MMUST v Winner Q2



February 20

League Curtain Raiser

KCB v Kabras Sugar



February 27

Kabras Sugar v Promoted Team B

KCB v Promoted Team A

Homeboyz v Nondescript

Impala Saracens v Kenya Harlequin

Mwamba v Blak Blad

Menengai Oilers v Nakuru



March 6

Menengai Oilers v Promoted Team B

Nakuru v Mwamba

Blak Blad v Impala Saracens

Kenya Harlequin v Homeboyz

Nondescript v KCB

Promoted Team A v Kabras Sugar



March 13

Promoted Team B v Promoted Team A

Kabras Sugar v Nondescript

KCB v Kenya Harlequin

Homeboyz v Blak Blad

Impala Saracens v Nakuru

Mwamba v Menengai Oilers



March 20

Mwamba v Promoted Team B

Menen gai Oilers v Impala Saracens

Nakuru v Homeboyz

Blak Blad v KCB

Kenya Harlequin v Kabras Sugar

Nondescript v Promoted Team A



March 27

Promoted Team B v Nondescript

Promoted Team A v Kenya Harlequin

Kabras Sugar v Blak Blad

KCB v Nakuru

Homeboyz v Menengai Oilers

Impala Saracens v Mwamba



April 3

Impala Saracens v Promoted Team B

Mwamba v Homeboyz

Menengai Oilers v KCB

Nakuru v Kabras Sugar

Blak Blad v Promoted Team A

Kenya Harlequin v Nondescript



April 10

Promoted Team A v Kenya Harlequin

Nondescript v Blak Blad

Promoted Team A v Nakuru

Kabras Sugar v Menengai Oilers

KCB v Mwamba

Homeboyz v Impala Saracens



April 17

Homeboyz v Promoted Team B

Impala Saracens v KCB

Mwamba v Kabras Sugar

Menengai Oilers v Promoted Team A

Nakuru v Nondescript

Blak Blad v Kenya Harlequin



April 24

Promoted Team B v Blak Blad

Kenya Harlequin v Nakuru

Nondescript v Menengai Oilers

Promoted Team A v Mwamba

Kabras Sugar v Impala Saracens

KCB v Homeboyz



May 1

KCB v Promoted Team B

Homeboyz v Kabras Sugar

Impala Saracens v Promoted Team A

Mwamba v Nondescript

Menengai Oilers v Kenya Harlequin

Nakuru v Blak Blad



May 8

Promoted Team B v Nakuru

Blak Blad v Menengai Oilers

Kenya Harlequin v Mwamba

Nondescript v Impala Saracens

Promoted Team A v Homeboyz

Kabras Sugar v KCB



May 22

Semi Finals

Rank 1 v Rank 4

Rank 2 v Rank 3



May 29

Kenya Cup Final