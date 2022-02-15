Kenya Cup: Nondies, Impala risk relegation from top league

KCB v Mwamba Kenya Cup

Paul Mutsami (left) Dennis Juma (9), Mark Ongayo of Impala vie for the ball with Oliver Mangeni (with ball) and Curtis Lilako of KCB during their Kenya Cup league match at Ruaraka in Nairobi on January 08, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nondies might have secured their second win of the season, besting Mwamba 12-0 on Saturday, but that failed to catapult them from the bottom of the league. 
  • Nondies, who have the most Kenya Cup crowns (17) and last lifted the coveted title in 1998, have seven wins.

Reality is now sinking that two of the most accomplished clubs in the Kenya Cup- Nondescripts and Impala Saracens- are on the verge of relegation from the top flight league.

