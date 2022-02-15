Kenya Cup: Nondies, Impala risk relegation from top league

Reality is now sinking that two of the most accomplished clubs in the Kenya Cup- Nondescripts and Impala Saracens- are on the verge of relegation from the top flight league.

Impala and Nondies are placed at the bottom of the 12-team league in 11th and 12th positions respectively with 11 points each.

Nondies might have secured their second win of the season, besting Mwamba 12-0 on Saturday, but that failed to catapult them from the bottom of the league.

Nondies, who have the most Kenya Cup crowns (17) and last lifted the coveted title in 1998, have seven wins.

Impala’s fortunes dwindled further when they lost to Homeboyz 17-12 on Saturday iwith two rounds of matches left until the regular season ends.

Impala is the second most successful team in Kenya Cup having won the diadem 10 times with their last success coming in 2009.

Interestingly, two-time Kenya Cup champions Nakuru are just a point above the relegation zone with 12 points, while Mwamba and Homeboyz are above them with 15 points each.

Two for the four teams will be relegated depending on the outcome of the last two rounds, but Nondies and Impala are in the most precarious positions.

Nondies and Impala will play each other on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse.

Nondies will then end their regular season against Homeboyz on February 26, with the Sarries taking on Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

Before taking on Nondies, Homeboyz have a battle against league leaders Kabras Sugar away in Kakamega on Saturday.

Mwamba will be away to MMUST on Saturday before hosting Kenya Harlequin in their last duel of the season on February 26 at the RFUEA.

The two-bottom placed teams face the chop at the end of the regular Kenya Cup season, while the top two will earn promotion from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship.

Already, leaders Kabras Sugar, defending champions KCB Rugby, Menengai Oilers and Strathmore Leos have secured their place in the semi-finals.

Three-time champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi, Catholic University’s Monks, Shamas Foundation and South Coast Pirates are in contention.

“We still have a good chance to avoid relegation if we win the two remaining matches that should give us at least 19 points or maximum 21 points,” said Nondies coach Willis Ojal, adding that two other teams like Nakuru and Homeboyz have crucial matches.

Ojal said that technical mishaps and player availability among other issues led to the poor run by his team.

“It happens in any sport generally,” said Ojal.