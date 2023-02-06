Kenya Cup: MMUST win at last, KCB stay top

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and Strathmore University Leos produced upsets as KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar stayed unbeaten in the Kenya Cup rugby league that entered its eighth leg on Saturday.

The long wait for Masinde Muliro ended when they chalked their first win of the season, stunning Homeboyz 21-10 at the Jamhuri Park Showground.

Hosts Strathmore shocked last season’s Kenya Cup losing finalists Menengai Oilers 25-21 at the Madaraka ground. It was Leos’ first win against the Oilers in three seasons.

KCB secured their eighth consecutive bonus point victory, handing touring Catholic University of East Africa Monks a 59-16 defeat at the Ruaraka Sports Club to stay top of the league with 40 points.

Champions Kabras Sugar stayed second with an improved tally of 39 points after they produced a masterpiece to beat Mwamba 42-7 at the Impala Sports Club.

Blak Blad proved supreme in an explosive varsity derby, handing visiting Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi a 35-27 defeat at Kenyatta University ground.

Nakuru found themselves in the thick of things at their Nakuru Athletic backyard when Kenya Harlequin beat them 22-21.

Masinde Muliro’s victory saw them uphold their run against the Deejays and keep the battle to avoid relegation alive. Interestingly, the varsity side also edged out Homeboyz 22-17 last season.

Nevertheless, Masinde Muliro stay bottom of the 12 teams league with seven points, three above relegation cut-off.

The varsity side led 6-3 at the break against the Deejays with two penalties from centre Timothy Mmasi against Homeboyz’s Martin Juma’s penalty.

Mmasi added another penalty for Masinde Muliro, before tight-head Colins Ngoko and substitute forward Caleb Owino landed a try each.

Nebat Lubwani managed one conversion as Masinde Muliro pulled away 21-3 and fullback Amon Wamalwa converted centre Brian Ayimba’s try, but all was in vain for the Deejays.

Masinde Muliro must now beat Nakuru, Blak Blad and Mwamba in their last matches to avoid relegation.

The Leos must also keep Kabras Sugar, Mean Machine and Kenya Harlequin in check in their last matches to stay within the play-offs zone.

Fullback Branson Madigu and winger Richard Liva scored a try each as Madigu romped back with a conversion and a penalty to give the Leos a 15-14 lead at the break.

Fly-half Geoffrey Ominde converted forwards Chrispine Shitundo and Samuel Were’s try for their first session points.

Then Madigu converted Victor Odhiambo’s try before curling over a penalty for the Leos victory against Oilers, who managed a try through Hilllary Malweyi with Ominde’s conversion.

The Leos, who are eighth in the league with 14 points, must finish in top six to qualify for the play-off.

The top two teams in the league will automatically qualify for the semi-finals after the regular season, while the next four teams will engage in play-offs to determine who qualifies for the semi-finals.

“The match is on and I am glad the results favoured us,” said Strathmore Leos coach Louis Kisia.

“We had done research on the Oilers and we knew their weak points. We continue to pile points with the hope of making the play-offs.”

The Leos had lost to the Oilers 23-22 in 2021 and 24-20 last season.

Wingers Alfred Orege and Walter Okoth and eighthman Elphas Omong touched down a try each as Ntabeni Dukisa converted for Kabras Sugar to lead 21-0 at the break against Mwamba.

Orege and Omong sealed their brace in the second half with fullback complementing with a try as Dukisa converted them both for victory.