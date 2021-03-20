Two Kenya Cup matches postponed after positive Covid-19 cases

Felix Okoth of Nakuru Top Fry RFC wins the line out ball during their Kenya Cup match against Menengai Oilers at Nakuru ASK Showgrounds on March 13, 2021. Oilers won 21-20.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The match between Nondiescripts and Strathmore Leos at RFUEA grounds and Menengai Oilers and Impala Saracens at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground in Nakuru have been moved to a later date
  • Nondescripts, arguably the most successful rugby club in the country, were due to make their first Kenya Cup appearance this season in the round four matches
  • The second of the double header at RFUEA will proceed at 3pm where Kenya Harlequin hosts 2016 champions Kabras Sugar


Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has postponed two Kenya Cup rugby league matches due for Saturday. 

