Kenya Cup: Late entrants Impala enter fray against Quins

Quins forwards Edward Shitanda (left) and Melvin Thairu play against KCB during their Kenya Cup match at RFUEA ground on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Champs KCB, Kabras, MMUST have no game this weekend
  • Familiar foes and neighbours clash at Impala Club from 3pm after Mwamba v Black Blad fixture

Impala Saracens launch their 2021 Kenya Cup title quest against neighbours Kenya Harlequin today at the Impala Sports Club in Nairobi.

