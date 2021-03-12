Kenya Cup: Late entrants Impala enter fray against Quins

Impala Saracens launch their 2021 Kenya Cup title quest against neighbours Kenya Harlequin today at the Impala Sports Club in Nairobi.

The Ngong Road derby will be preceded by a meeting between Mwamba and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad at the same venue.

Menengai Oilers host two-time Kenya Cup champions Nakuru in an anticipated explosive Great Rift derby at the Moi Showground.

Defending champions KCB, Kabras Sugar and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) have no fixtures this weekend.

Quins will be going into the match at Impala boosting of match fitness as the seek to bounce back from their two season losses.

Quins coach Antoine Plasman will be thirsty for his maiden win with the Ngong Road outfit. He has lost his first two outings, 35-32 to KCB last Saturday and 39-13 to Menengai Oilers.

Quins signed seven players for the season among them former Impala fly half Xavier Kipng’etich.

The Sarries will also be without their centre Samuel Motari and fly half Kanyiri Kariuki, who have moved to Nondescripts.

On the other hand, Impala have signed five players including prop Nesta Okoth and utility back Ken Moseti from KCB Rugby.

Martin Juma from United States International University (USIU), Nakuru’s Teddy Ratemo and Albert Obura from Strathmore Leos have also found a new home at Impala.

“We are happy to get back to the league and play after a long wait,” said Impala coach Mitch Ocholla. “It will be tricky since it’s a derby and stakes are high here.”

Quins skipper Elisha Koronya described the encounter as a “big match” and they were ready.

“It we play the way we did against KCB in the second half then, we shall be home and dry,” said Koronya. Quins trailed KCB 22-6 at the break before losing 35-32. “We want to get our heads into the match a bit early and avoid letting in easy tries,” said Koronya.

Nakuru goes into their duel with Oilers at the back of two victories, 13-8 against Blak Blad 13-8 and 23-10 versus MMUST.

Oilers thumped Quins 39-13 before being held to a 12-12 draw by Blak Blad.

Quins forwards Edward Shitanda (left) and Melvin Thairu play against KCB during their Kenya Cup match at RFUEA ground last Saturday. CHRIS OMOLLO | nation