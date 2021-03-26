Kenya Cup: KCB host Nakuru, Leos seek Quins scalp

KCB's Darwin Mukidza shows Kenyatta University's Lincoln Njogu a clean pair of heels during their Kenya Cup Rugby league match at KCB Sports Club in Ruarak ,on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KCB Ruaraka Sports Club will be hosting a double-header with champions KCB Rugby Club also making several changes in readiness for their duel against visiting Nakuru starting at 3pm.
  • Impala Saracens and Mwamba will be hoping to rise up from previous defeats and claim each other’s scalp when they face off at the Impala Sports Club at 3pm.

Fired-up Strathmore Leos and wounded Kenya Harlequin have rung changes ahead of their Kenya Cup clash starting at 1pm today at KCB Ruaraka Sports Club.

