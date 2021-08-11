Kenya Cup: Impala beat Strathmore Leos

Strathmore Leos missed the chance to move away from a crowded pool of teams hunting for the remaining two semi-final slots after losing 30-24 against Impala Saracens at Impala Club in Nairobi in a mid-week Kenya Cup match Wednesday.

The Leos, who had gone four matches without a loss and were chasing their fourth straight victory, conceded an early centre-post try scored by Edmund Anya, which was converted for a 7-0 lead.

Kenya Under-20 star Matoka Matoka leveled the scores with his own converted try for 7-7. Anya then raced 40 metres to get his second try for 12-7. The conversion sailed wide.

Coach Louis Kisia’s Leos leveled the scores again with an unconverted try off a scrum from Impala’s five-metre mark.

Impala capitalized on their numerical advantage after the Leos were reduced to 14 men for an infringement.

Coach Oscar Osir’s side opted for the three points that saw them enjoy a 15-12 lead at the break.

The second half kicked off with a second penalty kick by Impala extending their lead to 18-12.

However, the Leos crossed the whitewash for their third try. A successful conversion put the university side 19-18 up.

Strathmore’s attempt at kicking for territory was charged down and Impala’s flyhalf Johnson Waiganjo grounded the ball and converted giving his team a 25-19 lead.

Impala’s backline and ball in hand skills came into play resulting in Israel Soi scoring their bonus point try as the conversion drifted wide.

With the hunger for two bonus points, Leos gradually made their way to Impala’s territory with several ball carries and phases that resulted in them bulldozing their way for their fourth try. The conversion, however, was unsuccessful.

Kisia has attributed the loss to his side giving away to easy early tries.

“The match was okay and the boys were ready for it. However, we gave away easy tries early in the game which Impala capitalized on to punish us. Our eyes were also set on the upcoming match against the Oilers.

Because this fixture was coming very close to the weekend clash, we had to make seven substitutions in the second half in order to share work. These are two tough back-to-back games. We are happy to get two bonus points from the Impala game, but this is a wake-up call for the boys that we are not yet in semi-finals,” said Kisia.

Impala secured five points from this match to move to fifth in the 11-team league on 16 points. They are two points behind the Leos, who have risen to third place and pushed Menengai Oilers one place down to the fourth spot on 17 points.