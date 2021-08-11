Kenya Cup: Impala beat Strathmore Leos

 Edmund Anya

Impala Saracens' Edmund Anya charges past the Strathmore Leos try-box during their Kenya Cup match at Impala club on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Impala secured five points from this match to move to fifth in the 11-team league on 16 points. They are two points behind the Leos, who have risen to third place and pushed Menengai Oilers one place down to the fourth spot on 17 points.
  • With leaders and reigning champions KCB and undefeated Kabras Sugar having already secured the first two tickets after amassing 38 points and 34 respectively, Impala’s win threw the battle for the remaining wide open.

Strathmore Leos missed the chance to move away from a crowded pool of teams hunting for the remaining two semi-final slots after losing 30-24 against Impala Saracens at Impala Club in Nairobi in a mid-week Kenya Cup match Wednesday.

