Kenya Cup: Flawless KCB, Kabras Sugar show their class

Hosts Nakuru claimed their first win of the season as bigwigs, champions Kabras Sugar, KCB Rugby Club and Menengai Oilers upheld their clean run during the third round of Kenya Cup on Saturday.

Nakuru touched down four tries and three conversions to claim a 26-12 bonus point victory against visiting Strathmore Leos at Nakuru Athletic Club.

It was a good recovery for the former Kenya Cup champions after they had lost to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 34-8 and Mwamba 12-6.

Backrow Amos Obae scored a brace of tries for the Great Rift side that led 19-6 at the break as fly-half Philip Okeyo and lock Philip Owuor managed a try each.

Fredrick Odongo made three conversions to steer Nakuru to victory as they lay in wait for KCB next Saturday at home.

Branson Madigu curled over four penalties but all was in vain for the Leos as they failed to roar.

“We managed to fix a few things that were not right in the course of the week and the results were evident,“ said Nakuru coach Simon Wariuki. “Our conversion rate improved with good execution inside our opponent’s 22 metres.”

Wariuki noted that their defence improved after they didn’t concede any try against the Leos.

Kabras Sugar scrummaged to their third consecutive bonus point victory as they condemned visiting Kenya Harlequin to their third successive defeat 27-12 at the Kakamega Showground.

Centre Bryson Adaka rolled out two tries as prop Ephraim Oduor and scrum-half Brian Tanga drilled down a try each. Fly-half Dukisa Ntabeni managed two conversions and a penalty for the champions.

KCB ended Homeboyz unbeaten run when they emerged victorious 24-10 at the KCB Ruaraka Sports Club.

Fullback Darwin Mukidza converted his own try to put KCB ahead 7-0 only for Bryan Juma to curl over a penalty before converting Centre Zeden Marrow’s try to take the driver’s seat at 10-7.

Skipper Curtis Lilako would reclaim the lead for KCB with a try as Mukidza converted to lead 14-10 at the drinks.

Flanker Martin Owilla and substitutes Andrew Amonde and Brian Wahinya's tries put KCB beyond reach.

Even though Menengai Oilers beat visiting Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 26-7 at Nakuru Showground, failure to secure a bonus point will definitely cost them their league lead.

KCB and Kabras will definitely relegate Oilers to third place as they both claimed bonus point victories which should take them to 15 points each. The Oilers have 14 points.

Masinde Muliro took the lead 7-6 at the break only for the Oilers to turn the tables on them in the second half.

Davis Nyaudi landed a brace of tries for Oilers as Geoffrey Ominde scored a try besides making three penalties and two conversions for Oilers.

Mwamba rolled out their second win of the season, beating Blak Blad at Strathmore University ground as Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi claimed their first points of the season after battling to a 17-17 draw with Catholic University Monks at the Monks ground.

Results

Catholic Monks 17-17 Mean Machine

Kabras Sugar 27-12 Kenya Harlequin

Menengai Oilers 26-7 Masinde Muliro

KCB 24-10 Homeboyz

Nakuru 26-12 Strathmore Leos