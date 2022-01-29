Kenya crash out of Seville 7s Main Cup

Scotland beat Kenya Sevens 14-10 to dump them out of contention for the main Cup at Seville Sevens in Spain on Saturday.

Unconverted tries from Vincent Onyala and Johnstone Olindi were not enough for the Kenyans, who suffered their second loss in Pool "D".

Gavin Lowe converted his own try to give Scotland the lead 7-5 at half-time against Onyala's try.

Ross McCann landed before Harvey Elms converted to help Scotland win and advance to the main Cup alongside Australia from the pool.

Shujaa opened their quest on Friday by losing to Australia 42-0 but recovered to beat Canada 24-5 only for the Scots to ruin their chances of reaching the Cup quarter-finals.

Australia advance with a clean run having beaten Scotland 19-7 and Canada 35-12. Scotland sailed through courtesy of their other 21-5 victory against Canada.