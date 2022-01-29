Kenya crash out of Seville 7s Main Cup

Kenya's Jeff Oluoch (left) chases down an Australian opponent

Kenya's Jeff Oluoch (left) chases down an Australian opponent during their opening Pool 'D' match at Seville Sevens at Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain on January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool | Edward Alusa

  • Unconverted tries from Vincent Onyala and Johnstone Olindi were not enough for the Kenyans, who suffered their second loss in Pool "D"
  • Gavin Lowe converted his own try to give Scotland the lead 7-5 at half time against Onyala's try
  • Ross McCann landed before Harvey Elms converted to help Scotland win and advance to the main Cup alongside Australia from the pool

Scotland beat Kenya Sevens 14-10 to dump them out of contention for the main Cup at Seville Sevens in Spain on Saturday.

