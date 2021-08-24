Kenya, Colombia clash in 2021 Rugby World Cup playoff

Kenya Lionesses

Part of the action between Kenya and South Africa during their test match tellenbosch on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Kenya stayed in the race for the 2021 World Cup after finishing the African qualifying competition in second place behind South Africa in 2019, while Colombia hit Brazil 23-19 in the South America qualifier in March 2020.
  • Zimbabwe’s Precious Pazani will take charge of the match. She will be assisted by fellow Zimbabwean Talent Gandiwa and Uganda’s Sauda Adiru.

Kenya Lionesses will be going all out when they face a tricky Colombia in a South America/Africa playoff match at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon.

