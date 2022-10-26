Kenya coach McGrath unhappy ahead of Hong Kong 7s

Strathmore University Leos’ forward, George “Japolo” Ooro, and Menengai Oilers’ utility back, Dennis Abukuse, are set to make their debut at the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Head coach Damian McGrath has included Ooro 21, and Abukuse, 23, their maiden sevens international cap, throwing them at the deep end of the Hong Kong Sevens, the opening leg of the 2022/2023 World Rugby Series.

Shujaa will launch their quest against Ireland on November 4 at 10am before confronting Argentina and Canada on November 5 at 6.25am and 9.45pm respectively.

“We only have three players from the golden generation of Kenya’s Sevens, Nelson Oyoo, Billy Odhiambo and William Ambaka,” said McGrath, when he named his final squad of 13 players on Wednesday for the Hong Kong tour.

“I have had close to eight new players in training and Ooro and Abukuse have shown they have what it takes to fit at the big stage and I wish them good luck,” said McGrath, adding that they have not had the best preparations he had yearned for owing to lack of training facilities.

“You can’t do much without a proper training ground, gymnasium and dieting. You can’t see players struggle and expect them to perform without having signed contracts,” said McGrath.

McGrath acknowledged that he will miss the services of Impala Saracens kicker Sammy Oliech, who has job commitments.

“Our set pieces and general skill level have improved but I am concerned with the kick-offs with our key man Oliech out. If you can’t cut off the balls in a match with good kicking then you are in deep trouble,“ said McGrath.

However, McGrath cautioned that the challenges won’t bar them from performing well in Hong Kong.

“This is like a continuation of having just finished the World Series and World Cup. This has given us a good foundation,” said McGrath.

Abukuse, who is the team that steered Menengai Oilers to the National Sevens Series victory in July this year, and Ooro, were delighted to fit in the Shujaa jersey for the first time.

“I'm humbled. This opportunity has come through hard work and patience,“ said Ooro, adding that his skill level had greatly improved. “I know it’s a tough stage but I will have to up my game.”

Abukuse said: “It’s such a good feeling and I want to thank all those who have contributed to make my dream a success. It has not been easy. And this is so special to me.”

The team leaves on Sunday for the Hong Kong Sevens that was played last in 2018/2019 with Kenya reaching the Challenge Trophy semi-finals.

Shujaa squad

Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru, captain), Vincent Onyala (KCB,vice captain), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Willy Ambaka, Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Edmund Anya (Impala), Anthony Omondi(Mwamba), Herman Humwa(Kenya Harlequin), Kevin Wekesa(Kabras Sugar), Dennis Abukuse (Menengai Oilers, Debut), George Ooro (Strathmore Leos, Debut)



Shujaa Schedule in Hong Kong

Friday 4 November 2022: v Ireland ( 1040 EAT)

Saturday 5 November 2022: v Argentina (0625EAT)

Saturday 5 November 2022: v Canada ( 945EAT)