Kenya 7s thump Jamaica to storm quarters in Birmingham

Kenya Sevens Thrashed Jamaica 45-0 to storm into the Commonwealth Games sevens rugby at Coventry Stadium on Friday.

Damian McGrath's charges were 24-0 up at the break in the encounter before humbling the Jamaicans 45-0.

Kenya play their last Pool 'B' match against Australia on Saturday with eyes on finishing top of the group.

Nelson Oyoo, Vincent Onyala, Daniel Taabu and William Ambaka’s tried put Kenya ahead 24-0 at the break against the Jamaicans.

Then Kevin Wekesa, Bush Mwale and Alvin Otieno went to the board in the second half for Shujaa’s resounding victory.

Against Uganda, Kenya took the lead 17-7 at the break with tries from Johnstone Olindi, Herman Humwa and Billy Odhiambo. Olindi made one conversion.

Timothy Kisaga made a break from centre field to give Uganda their opening try.

Then Philip Wokorach reduced the deficit for Uganda at 17-14 when he sliced through on the right wing.

Olindi would land his second try before Kevin Wekesa finished it off with Kenya’s last try.

Head coach Damian McGrath noted that Shujaa started well but excitement crept in during the second half for the match to end scrappy.