Battered Kenya 7s resume trianing for Singapore, Vancouver legs

Kenya Shujaa on Thursday kicked off preparations for the upcoming World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments as well as Africa Men’s Sevens.

Coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu’s men trained at the RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi in readiness for Singapore Sevens slated for April 9-10 and Vancouver Sevens (April 16-17) which are the fifth and sixth legs of the World Series. The Africa Men’s Sevens takes place in Kampala, Uganda from April 23-24.

“Training was good. We addressed two areas in our game - quick tap penalties and breakdown defence,” said Simiyu and noted that his players were looking good and rested after returning on February 1 from the last two legs in Spain where Kenya collected nine points.

Simiyu added that they are currently planning how to tackle the three tournaments in April. So far, he said, no decision has been made as they await some discussions and approvals from the board.

One of the proposals which could be on the table for Shujaa technical bench is to increase the squad size from the current 24 because the Vancouver Sevens is very close to the Africa Men’s Sevens. The continental showpiece will serve as World Cup and Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

Shujaa were the first Kenyan team to qualify for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

They got a direct qualification based on the Games’ Athlete Allocation System.

Ranking on the World Series from the seasons 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 as at March 31, 2020 and performance in the Series and regional tournaments determined the direct qualified teams.

Shujaa still need to qualify for the World Cup after finishing the last edition 16th out of 24 countries which took part in San Francisco, outside the top-eight finishers who qualified directly for South Africa 2022.

Edmund Anya is the only concern in the squad after picking up an ankle injury last week at training. “He is doing fine, expected back next week,” said Simiyu.