Battered Kenya 7s resume trianing for Singapore, Vancouver legs

Alvin Otieno

Kenya Sevens devastating ball carrier Alvin "Buffalo" Otieno (right) scores a try against Australia during their HSBC World Rugby Series Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium on December 14, 2019. Kenya won 12-7 to secure a Cup quarter-final berth.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu’s men trained at the RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi in readiness for Singapore Sevens slated for April 9-10 and Vancouver Sevens (April 16-17) which are the fifth and sixth legs of the World Series.
  • The Africa Men’s Sevens takes place in Kampala, Uganda from April 23-24.  

Kenya Shujaa on Thursday kicked off preparations for the upcoming World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments as well as Africa Men’s Sevens.

