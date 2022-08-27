Kenya 7s recoever from shock Samoa loss to stun England in Los Angeles

Kenya superbly recovered to beat England 19-14 and revive their hopes of reaching the Los Angeles Sevens main Cup quarter-finals at the Dignity Health Sports Park, United States on Saturday.

Kenya had suffered a shock loss to Samoa in their Pool "D" opening match.

William Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo touched down a try each as Samuel Oliech converted one to give Shujaa a 12-0 lead at the break.

Then skipper Nelson Oyoo switched on the left to put Ambaka through for his second try as Oliech converted to stretch the lead to 19-0.

However, a penalty try after Kevin Wekesa's infringement brought England back into the match but all was in vain even after Charlton Kerr's last minute try was converted by Tom Mitchell.

Against the Samoans, two second half tries by Daniel Taabu and Ambaka failed to rescue Kenya, who trailed 19-0 at the break. Samoa landed five tries and four conversations.

Kenya Sevens will take on Scotland in their last pool match at 2.21am on Sunday.