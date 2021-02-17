Kenya 7s, Lionesses receive their Covid-19 test results in Spain

Kenya Shujaa and Lionesses got a clean bill of health to start training in readiness for the upcoming Inter-Region rugby tournament in Spain after returning negative tests for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The tournament is scheduled for February 20-21 and February 27-28 at the Complutense University of Madrid.

Shujaa arrived in Spain on Sunday after connecting via Doha, Qatar and headed into quarantine. The Africa Men’s Sevens champions got tested for coronavirus on Monday and had their results out the following day.

“We were tested for coronavirus in Nairobi last Friday and the results were okay. All the tests here in Madrid were negative,” Shujaa head coach Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu told Nation Sport on Tuesday night.

All players, he said, are healthy and raring to go. "We had our first rugby session today (Tuesday), a walk through our game profiles.”

Lionesses team manager Camilyne Oyuayo said: "Everyone is negative. The results came in late on Tuesday, so we begin training today (Wednesday)."

In Madrid, Shujaa will be up against fellow World Sevens Series teams Mike Friday’s USA along with France, Argentina, hosts Spain as well as former core side Portugal.

The tournament will use the round-robin format with the best-placed two teams proceeding to the final. The rest of the rankings will be decided by a third versus fourth and a fifth versus 6th play-off.

Lionesses are also in Madrid where they will tackle the USA, France, Russia, Spain and Poland in the women’s competition.

Felix Oloo’s charges are not a core team in the World Sevens Series. Their last competition was in October 2019 when South Africa dethroned them as the African Women’s Sevens champions in Monastir, Tunisia.

Kenyan squads:

Shujaa - Nelson Oyoo (Co-Captain), Herman Humwa (Co-captain), Alvin Otieno, Bush Mwale, Harold Anduvati, Vincent Onyala, Willy Ambaka, Daniel Taabu, Johnstone Olindi, Mark Kwemoi, Tony Omondi, Billy Odhiambo, Derrick Keyoga, Jacob Ojee, Jeff Oluoch. Travelling reserve - Alvin Marube.

Lionesses - Philadelphia Olando (Captain), Celestine Masinde, Sheila Chajira, Ann Goretti, Stella Wafula, Naomi Amuguni, Camilla Cynthia, Janet Okello, Linet Moraa, Enid Ouma, Diana Awino, Christabel Lindo, Sarah Oluche.