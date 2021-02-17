Kenya 7s, Lionesses receive their Covid-19 test results in Spain

  • The tournament is scheduled for February 20-21 and February 27-28 at the Complutense University of Madrid.  
  • Shujaa arrived in Spain on Sunday after connecting via Doha, Qatar and headed into quarantine. The Africa Men’s Sevens champions got tested for coronavirus on Monday and had their results out the following day.

Kenya Shujaa and Lionesses got a clean bill of health to start training in readiness for the upcoming Inter-Region rugby tournament in Spain after returning negative tests for coronavirus on Tuesday.

