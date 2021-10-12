Kenya 7s coach Simiyu on a scouting mission ahead of Safari Sevens

Kenya Sevens

Kenya Sevens players celebrate after winning bronze at the Edmonton Sevens after beating Canada 33-14 at the Commonwealth Stadium in Canada on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | World Rugby

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Simiyu was at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) last weekend after being asked by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to prepare two teams for the October 30-31 international event
  • He will be missing backs Jone Kubu, Brian Tanga, Dan Sikuta and Derrick Ashiundu (all Kabras Sugar) as well as KCB duo of Vincent Onyala and Jacob Ojee
  • Simiyu also revealed that Kenya Shujaa will face Coach Paul Murunga’s Kenya Under-20 side (Chipu) in a friendly match on Thursday as part of the scouting and preparations for the annual tournament

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu is on a scouting mission to reinforce his squad ahead of upcoming Safari Sevens after seven players were called up to the 15-a-side team, Kenya Simbas.

