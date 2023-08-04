Kelvin Wambua: Kenya Sevens saviour?

New Kenya Sevens head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua is no stranger in rugby circles.

Many rugby pundits believe his appointment was long overdue, having deputised three of his predecessors Paul “Pau” Murunga, Paul Feeney and Damian McGrath.

The 34-year-old former Mwamba Rugby Club player, who is a World Rugby Level Two certified coach, was officially unveiled on Friday by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai.

Wambua takes over from McGrath, who was fired last week before his contract comes to an end after the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai (centre), KRU Director of Squads Moses Mukabane (right) and Commercial Director Harriet Okach during the unveiling of Kenya Sevens technical bench at Kiganjo House, Hurlingham on August 4, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

However, unlike his predecessors, who had the luxury of a long term contract, Wambua’s team has been given four months that Sasha described as “transition period.”

McGrath's exit saw the turnover of coaches at Kenya Sevens team continue with the job having now changed hands 12 times since 2010.

Wambua takes over at a time Kenya Sevens is at its lowest point after the team was relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series for the first time in 23 years.

The country now has to win the World Rugby Challenger Series next year so as to return to the series.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Africa qualifiers will perhaps offer Wambua the toughest challenge with South Africa taking part for the first time, having failed to finish in top four at the just concluded 2022/2023 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Wambua will be deputised by Strathmore University Leos coach Louis Kisia in appointments that saw the return of Steve Sewe and Chris Brown, who served under former head coach Mike Friday.

Sewe returns to his former role as Team manager while Brown will be the Strength and Conditioning Coach consultant seconded to KRU by World Rugby.

Brown served as Friday’s Strength and Conditioning coach in a period where Kenya Sevens team’s fitness went a notch higher at the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Friday served as head coach between 2011 to 2012 before resigning.

Former Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde comes in as the new Strength and Conditioning coach, replacing Geoffrey Kimani while Lameck Bogonko was retained as the team’s physiotherapist.

Eric Ogweno, who has served as Team Manager under three coaches, will now be the Team Liaison.

Wambua will lead and prepare the Kenya Sevens for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers scheduled for September 16 to 17 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The 35-year-old will also be in charge when Safari Sevens makes a return on November 17 to 19 in Nairobi.

Mutai said Wambua, who picked his own technical bench, will have 35 players to pick from his final said of 18 players that will be contracted.

Kenya face Zambia, Nigeria, and Namibia in Pool 'B' of the Africa Sevens Championship while Pool 'A' will have South Africa, Madagascar, Ivory Coast, and Tunisia with Pool ‘C’ featuring hosts Zimbabwe, Uganda, Burkina Faso, and fast-rising Algeria.

“We proudly present Kevin Wambua, a highly experienced and dedicated professional who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role,” said Mutai, adding that he will be serving in this position on a full-time basis until the end of the Olympic qualifiers.

Wambua was appointed as Kenya Sevens deputy head coach serving under Murunga from 2018 to 2019, Feeney from 2019 to 2020 and McGrath from May last year.