KCB stun Kabras in extra time to retain Kenya Cup

KCB players celebrate winning the Kenya Cup after beating Kabras Sugar 28-25

KCB players celebrate winning the Kenya Cup after beating Kabras Sugar 28-25 in the final at Nandi Bears Sports Club in Nandi County on September 04, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Saturday, KCB had to dig deep to defend their title after trailing 20-0 at half-time
  • A second half surge from the bankers saw them level the game 25-25 with a converted try at the stroke of full time
  • Darwin Mukidza's penalty in extra time completed the remarkable comeback for Curtis Olago's charges as they won the match through sudden death

It ended up being one of the most dramatic end to the 2021 Kenya Cup season, the title decided by a “sudden goal”  in extra time at Nandi Bears Sports Club in Nandi County.

