KCB roar past Nakuru in Kenya Cup

Defending champions KCB warmed up for their crunch Kenya Cup match against nemesis Kabras Sugar with a hard-fought 26-13 victory over Top Fry Nakuru at their backyard in Ruaraka on Saturday.

KCB coach Curtis Olago had predicted a tough match and it lived up to the billing despite his charges securing a bonus point win.

The win sees KCB remain top with 38 points, eight ahead of second-placed Kabras Sugar who have two matches in hand.

“We put ourselves into problems several times, but I’m happy we managed to rectify them,” said Olago.

Despite the loss, Nakuru coach Simon Wariuki was happy with his boys. “We have improved from last week’s bad outing. I’m happy with the boys today,” he said before adding that KCB capitalized on their mistakes, especially scrummaging which resulted in penalties.

“I can’t say much, but there were some decisions which left us with questions,” said Waruiki as he promised a better show from his boys in their next assignment against Nondescripts on August 14 in Nakuru.

“We are resting next weekend and have time to prepare well for Nondies. We hope to beat them in Nakuru.”

The bankers put pressure on the visitors from the onset and were rewarded with an early try from Felix Ojoo after some spirited defending by Nakuru. Levi Amunga successfully converted the try for a 7-0 lead.

Nakuru, who suffered a 44-5 thrashing by Strathmore Leos last time out, had the chance to turn tables after piling pressure and getting three penalties.

However, Wariuki’s men only managed to score one through Fredrick Odongo before KCB stretched their lead to 14-3 at halftime after Mukidza converted Elly Mukaizi’s pushover try from a lineout.

Seconds after Nakuru introduced Felix Oleche for Felix Omondi, John Okoth weaved through the KCB defence to score a try at the corner for 14-8. Mwaura missed the conversion.

Olago made a double change, resting Smith Mukoya and Brian Omondi for Esau Otieno and Isaac Njoroge respectively.

And he was in celebratory mood moments later after persistent pressure saw Rocky Aguko score a try from a lineout. Mukidza added the extras from 21-8 to ease their pressure.

Curtis Lilako scored another pushover try, with Mukidza missing the twos after his kick hit the upright.

Nakuru scored a beautiful try in the dying minutes through Mwaura, but it was a little too late for them to avoid their fourth consecutive loss.

KCB will visit Kakamega-based Kabras in their next match, on August 7. These are the only two undefeated sides in the 11-team league.