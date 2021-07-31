KCB roar past Nakuru in Kenya Cup

Samuel Mwamba (centre) of Nakuru Top Fry charges between KCB's Smith Muhoya (right) and Brian Omondi

Samuel Mwamba (centre) of Nakuru Top Fry charges between KCB's Smith Muhoya (right) and Brian Omondi during their Kenya Cup league match at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka on July 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • KCB coach Curtis Olago had predicted a tough match and it lived up to the billing despite his charges securing a bonus point win
  • The win sees KCB remain top with 38 points, eight ahead of second-placed Kabras Sugar who have two matches in hand
  • Despite the loss, Nakuru coach Simon Wariuki was happy with his boys


Defending champions KCB warmed up for their crunch Kenya Cup match against nemesis Kabras Sugar with a hard-fought 26-13 victory over Top Fry Nakuru at their backyard in Ruaraka on Saturday.

