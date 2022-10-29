KCB, Quins face-off in Impala Floodlit quarters

Defending champions KCB Rugby and Kenya Harlequin have opted to tread cautiously as they prepare for the Impala Floodlit tournament quarter-final on Saturday at the Impala Sports Club ground.

KCB coach Curtis Olago and his Quins counterpart Paul “Pau” Murunga said they are going to use the match to gauge if they are on track in their pre-season training.

The tournament that got a major boost with Kenya Breweries Limited pumping Sh2 million into the event, will see a varsity derby between Strathmore Leos and Blak Blad from Kenyatta University open the Club category contest at 2.20pm.

Great Rift sides Nakuru and Menengai Oilers will then clash at 4pm and will be followed by the battle between hosts Impala and Nondescript at 5.40pm.

KCB and Quins will wrap up the day at 7.20pm.

“There is not really much to look out for but just see where we are in our pre-season ahead of the Kenya Cup season,” said Olago. “We want to test our fitness level and several combinations moving forward.”

“In short, it’s all about our preparation,” explained Olago, who looks forward to a good outing from his charges.

“It’s good to start the season against thechampions since it will tell us where we really are ahead of the Kenya Cup matches,” said Murunga, who took charge at the Ngong Road-based club in May.

Murunga has the luxury of fielding several debutants in his side that is a blend of youth and experience. One of the eight newcomers in his side is Kenya Under-20 back row Laban Kipsang and Sheldon Kahi.

Murunga has also acquired the services of former Homeboyz centres Rekel Wangila and Jan Remke to bolster his squad that will be led by front row Mike Onsando deputised by winger Dominic Osino.

KCB won the last edition of the Impala Floodlit in 2019 when they weathered Menengai Oilers' strong pack to win 23-14 and retain the title.

The 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, another pre-season tournament, Western Kenya’s Victoria 15s continues on Saturday with the quarterfinals.

Kisumu Polytechnic will play host to a double header that will see Kisumu take on Kisii at 2pm before paving for the clash between reigning Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar and Mbale at 4pm.

Kisumu reached the quarters after beating Siaya 69-0 as Kisii received a bye to the last eight. Kabras Sugar also received a bye while Mbale were 31-15 victors over county rivals Vihiga Granites.

Masinde Muliro will take on Eldoret in the day’s other fixture at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega at 3pm.

Masinde Muliro earned a bye to the quarters while Eldoret edged out Kitale 16-15 in their pre-quarterfinal encounter last weekend at the Eldoret Sports Club.

Western Bulls, 44-9 pre-quarterfinal winners over Bungoma, are through to the semis after the University of Eldoret withdrew from the tournament.



Impala Floodlit tournament fixtures (Impala Sports Club)



Club Category

Blak Blad v Strathmore Leos (2.20pm)

Nakuru v Menengai Oilers (4pm)

Nondescripts v Impala (5.40pm)

KCB v Kenya Harlequin ( 7.20pm)

Veterans Exhibition Match (1.40pm)

University Category

Strathmore Catulus v USIU Martials (10.20am) RFUEA

Daystar Falcons v Mean Machine (10.20am) Impala Club

Catholic Monks v Blak Blad II (12.00pm) RFUEA