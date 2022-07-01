KCB, Mwamba, Strathmore chase second title in Dala Sevens

Will Dala Sevens produce a new winner?

That is big the question as series leaders KCB Rugby, Mwamba Rugby and Strathmore Leos, who have won a leg each in this year’s National Sevens Rugby Series, cast their nets at the lakeside city.

Mwamba, who are fresh from winning Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa, launch their Dala Sevens quest against the hosts Kisumu at 9.20am at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.

Mwamba, fondly known as Kulabu, will then take on Nakuru at 12.10pm before wrapping up their Pool “A” outing against Nondescripts at 3pm.

Mwamba downed Menengai Oilers 21-7 to lift the Driftwood Sevens title at the Mombasa Sports Club on June 19.

“It’s not an easy pool. Nakuru have agile and crafty players, having lost only one match at the pool stage at Driftwood,” said Mwamba coach Peter Kepha.

“Nondies always step up against us while we know very little about Kisumu because we haven't watched them play.”

Kepha said that the momentum from Driftwood could be interrupted by the absence of five key players - Daniel Taabu, who is with the Kenya Sevens team, Savala Tendwa, who has family commitments, injured Idris Sharrif and Charles Kuka, who is unwell.

Kepha hopes that their replacements Joel Inzuga, Sylvester Miheso, Tony Owuor and Michael Ochieng, will step up.

“Their absence will have a big impact but their replacements are equally good,” said Kepha.

KCB, who beat Strathmore University Leos 12-10 to lift the Kabeberi Sevens title at the RFUEA ground, the opening leg of the Series on May 22, face Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad at 10.40am before confronting Impala Saracens at 1.30pm.

The bankers, who lost to the Leos 15-10 at Christie Sevens final on May 29 at the RFUEA ground, will renew their rivalry with the varsity students in the last Pool “C” match at 4.20pm.

KCB, who are the defending champions at Driftwood, finished third in Mombasa after defeating Homeboyz 21-14 in the play-off match.

On the other hand, the Leos sunk to sixth place at the coastal city after losing to Kenya Harlequin 7-5 in the final for the fifth place playoff.

Oilers, who finished third at Kabeberi Sevens and Christie Sevens, face Masinde Muliro at 10am before meeting Daystar Falcons and Kabras Sugar at 12.50pm and 3.40pm respectively.

Despite finishing third at Driftwoods, KCB reclaimed their top spot in the Series standings with 58 points, five better than the Leos, who returned to second place after a sixth-place finish in Mombasa.

KCB head coach Dennis "Ironman" Mwanja has also made some changes, bringing in former Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde, Brian Wahinya and Elphas Adunga for injured Arthur Owira, Alex Mulwa and Derrick Olela.

"There is no pool that is easy but our main task is to defend our title at the lakeside. Injuries cost us in Mombasa but we are ready for Kisumu," said Mwanja.

KCB drowned Oilers 30-5 to lift the 2019 Dala Sevens title. Dala wasn't played in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

Gibson Weru’s Oilers closed in on the leaders as they snatched 19 points from their exploits at Driftwood to bring their total to 53 points too.

Mwamba, who finished fifth at Kabeberi Sevens and Christie Sevens respectively, collected 22 points from Mombasa for their tally of 48 points to stay fourth.

Homeboyz, who finished fourth at Kabeberi Sevens before slumping to win Challenge Trophy at Christies, collected 15 points from the coastal city for their tally of 38 points to remain fifth. They are followed by Quins with 33 points.

Pools

Pool A: Mwamba, Nondies, Nakuru, Kisumu

Pool B: Menengai Oilers, Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons, Masinda Muliro

Pool C: KCB, Strathmore, Impala, Blak Blad

Pool D: Homeboyz, Quins, Zetech, Catholic Monks

Fixtures

9.00am Nondescripts v Nakuru

9.20am Mwamba v Kisumu

9.40am Kabras Sugar v Daystar Falcons

10.00am Menengai Oilers v Masinde Muliro

10.20am Strathmore Leos v Impala

10.40am KCB v Blak Blad

11.00am Kenya Harlequin v Zetech Oaks

11.20am Homeboyz v Catholic Monks

11.50am Nondescripts v Kisumu

12.10pm Mwamba v Nakuru

12.30pm Kabras Sugar v Masinde Muliro

12.50pm Menengai Oilers v Daystar Falcons

1.10pm Strathmore Leos v Blak Blad

1.30pm KCB v Impala

1.50pm Kenya Harlequin v Catholic Monks

2.10pm Homeboyz v Zetech Oaks

2.40pm Nakuru v Kisumu

3.00pm Mwamba v Nondescripts

3.20pm Daystar Falcons v Masinde Muliro

3.40pm Menengai Oilers v Kabras Sugar

4.00pm Impala v Blak Blad

4.20pm KCB v Strathmore Leos

4.40pm Zetech Oaks v Catholic Monks