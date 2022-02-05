KCB made to sweat by stubborn Mwamba

Defending champions KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar Rugby had to dig deep before dismissing their stubborn opponents in Kenya Cup rugby league matches played in Nairobi and Kakamega on Saturday.

It was an enthralling exchange of leads but it's KCB, who reaffirmed their superiority to beat hosts Mwamba Rugby 39-30 at the RFUEA ground.

Both teams managed to pull through with bonus points

At Kakamega Showground, Kenya Simbas utility Jone Kubu touched down a hat-trick of tries as Kabras Sugar stopped visiting Nondescripts 26-10.

Winger Jacob Ojee, who was sin-binned in the second half for an illegal tackle, scored two of KCB's six tries. Others who scored a try apiece for the bankers, who trailed 18-12 at the break, were centre Max Kang'eri, prop Oscar Simiyu, full-back Darwin Mukidza and substitute back Johnstone Olindi.

Mukidza made three conversions with Esau Otieno slotting over a penalty.

Winger Brian Kivasia converted his own try and that of another winger Noel Inzunga besides a penalty that gave Mwamba the lead 18-12 at half-time.

Eighthman Yahya Hussein's try and a penalty try for Mwamba after an infringement by Kenya Sevens star Alvin "Buffa" Otieno in the second half were not enough to overturn the lead by KCB.

Basically, it was a tale of two halves as KCB turned on the screws against Mwamba to score four tries in the second half.

It's a match that Mwamba could have put to rest in the second half after two of KCB players were sin-binned, Alvin and Ojee, but failed to cash on their numerical advantage with poor decision making also being their main undoing.

The bonus point victory saw KCB move one place to second in the league standings with 36 points, four behind leaders Kabras Sugar, who also claimed a bonus point win.

Both Kabras and KCB, who are yet to concede this season, have now played eight matches. Kabras have won all their outings but the bankers have won seven, drawing once.

"Our match against Mwamba has never been easy. Scores are always close but all in all a good bonus-point win," said KCB coach Curtis Olago, adding that even though the officiating was a bit lacklustre, his ruck play was not clean.

"I saw somethings I didn't agree with that can derail a match but nevertheless, some of our ruck areas were not clean. We shall review and sort out our mistakes," said Olago.

Mwamba coach Kevin "Bling" Wambua was in full praise of his charges for good display.

"It was a tough match and the boys exceeded my expectations," said Wambua, adding they were aware the match was going to be tough. "We wanted to play this kind of match considering the fixtures we are remaining with."