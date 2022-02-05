KCB made to sweat by stubborn Mwamba

KCB's Alvin "Buffa" Otieno (centre) is tackled by Mwamba's Charles Kuka as Anthony Omondi (right) closes in

KCB's Alvin "Buffa" Otieno (centre) is tackled by Mwamba's Charles Kuka as Anthony Omondi (right) closes in during their Kenya Cup league match at RFUEA ground on February 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was an enthralling exchange of leads but it's KCB, who reaffirmed their superiority to beat hosts Mwamba Rugby 39-30 at the RFUEA ground
  • At Kakamega Showground, Kenya Simbas utility Jone Kubu touched down a hat-trick of tries as Kabras Sugar stopped visiting Nondescripts 26-10
  • It's a match that Mwamba could have put to rest in the second half after two of KCB players were sin-binned, Alvin and Ojee, but failed to cash on their numerical advantage with poor decision making also being their main undoing


Defending champions KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar Rugby had to dig deep before dismissing their stubborn opponents in Kenya Cup rugby league matches played in Nairobi and Kakamega on Saturday.

