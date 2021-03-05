KCB, Quins face-off in Kenya Cup

KCB Rugby's Oliver Mang'eni (with the ball) is tackled by Strathmore Leos' Arnold Omollo during the Kenya Cup Rugby match at KCB Sports Club at Ruaraka on February 27, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The venue will also stage Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad and Menengai Oilers encounter.
  • League leaders Kabras Sugar Rugby, who have also made changes to their squad, play away to Strathmore Leos at the adjacent Impala Sports Club.

Holders KCB Rugby and Kenya Harlequin have effected sweeping changes to their squads ahead of their Kenya Cup clash on Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.