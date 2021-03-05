KCB, Quins face-off in Kenya Cup

Holders KCB Rugby and Kenya Harlequin have effected sweeping changes to their squads ahead of their Kenya Cup clash on Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

The venue will also stage Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad and Menengai Oilers encounter.

League leaders Kabras Sugar Rugby, who have also made changes to their squad, play away to Strathmore Leos at the adjacent Impala Sports Club.

Nakuru have a date newcomers Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Hosts Quins have made eight changes to the squad that lost to Oilers 39-13 last Saturday as they face KCB, who have effected five changes.

Joshua Chisanga will get to debut for Quins at backrow alongside Edward Shitanda, who will be at open flank with Patrice Agunda on the blind side.

Wilson K’Opondo comes in at second row alongside Hillary Baraza with Roxy Suchi now relegated to the bench.

Quins' Belgian coach Antoine Plasman has also relegated Brian Obwaya, Mark Mongo, Dominic Osino, and Dennis Ambitho to the bench with Brighton Mwalawa, James McGreevy and Pius Shiundu being dropped altogether.

Skipper Curtis Lilako and Griffin Musila, who started during their 24-16 victory against Strathmore Leos last Saturday, will this time around start at the bench as coach Curtis Olago rested Oliver Mang’eni, Shaban Ahmed and Esau Otieno.

Geoffrey Okwatch will move to right wing with Isaac Njoroge taking his place on the left in a match where Darwin Mukidza gets to the starling line up at fullback after he came off the bench against the Leos to replace Otieno.

Stephen Osumba replaces Ahmed at fly-half in a duel where Steve Wamai will replace Davis Chenge at second row. Chenge will lead the front row pack.

Oilers coach Gibson Weru has effected some tactical shifts moving Edward Mwaura to tight-head prop with Francis Atiti operating at loose-head as they take on Blak Blad, who lost 13-8 to Nakuru.

Scrum-half Kevin Mburu will stay out with Geoffrey Ominde taking up his position at the Oilers side.

Coach Louis Kisia will have four changes to the Leos squad that almost brought down KCB last weekend as they face a form Kabras side.

Rodney Ambale will replace Clinton Khasai at front row where he will partner with Gabriel Adero and Arnold Omollo while George Osoro has come in for Fanuel Aduda at second row.

Brunson Madigu, who operated at the wing against KCB, takes up the fly-half role.

Kabras Sugar have also made some changes where Eugene Sifuna comes in for Max Adaka, who is out of the squad. Teddy Akala gets his first start at hooker.

Kevin Wekesa will operate at open side flank replacing George Nyambua, who drops to the bench.

Paul Abuto comes in at left wing in place of Alfred Orege while Bryceson Adaka gets his first start this season ahead of Timoci Senaite at outside centre.

Jone Kubu starts at fullback after missing out against MMUST.

During the first round on Saturday, Kabras Sugar, Menengai Oilers and KCB collected bonus points victories.

Kabras slammed debutants MMUST 56-0 at the Kakamega Showground as Oilers spanked Quins 39-13 in Nakuru.