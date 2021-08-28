KCB, Kabras to renew rivalry in Kenya Cup final

Steve Wanai of KCB (left) evades a tackle from Andrew Wangila of Menengai Oilers during their Kenya Rugby League Cup play-offs semi-final match at KCB Sports Club ground in Ruaraka on August 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Sevens winger Jacob Ojee touched down a hat-trick of tries as KCB Rugby dismantled a battling Menengai Oilers 35-17 at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka to storm the final
  • At Nandi Bear Club, Derrick Ashiundu also landed a hat-trick of tries as Kabras Sugar Rugby edged out visiting Strathmore Leos 36-19 in the other Kenya Cup semi-final
  • Kabras Sugar have made their intentions clear this season  beating KCB 30-23 to top the regular season unbeaten

Champions KCB and Kabras Sugar will for the fourth consecutive time meet in Kenya Cup Rugby League final.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.