KCB, Kabras ease into Enterprise Cup semis

Holders Kabras Sugar will play Homeboyz with KCB Rugby taking on Impala Saracens in the Enterprise Cup semi-finals next weekend.

The defending champions dismantled visiting Nondescripts 34-17 at the Kakamega Showground to sail through as the bankers humiliated visitors Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 87-12 at the KCB Ruaraka Sports Club on Saturday.

Impala Saracens railed from behind 13-5 at the break to beat Nakuru 20-16 at the Impala Sports Club.

Homeboyz had a walkover against Mwamba.

Kabras will now host Homeboyz in Kakamega with Impala facing KCB at the Impala Sports Club in the semi-finals.

Both Kabras Sugar (2019) and Homeboyz (2018) have won the Enterprise Cup once while KCB and Impala have lifted the diadem several times. The Enterprise Cup was not held in 202 and 2021 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

At Impala, the hosts rallied from 13-0 down to go to the break at 13-5 before scoring two tries in the last session.

Tries from second row Elkins Musonye, right-head Brian Ochieng and substitute back Quinton Ongo catapulted the Sarries to the semi-finals. Substitute Anthony Odhiambo made a conversion and scored a penalty in the second half.

Flyhalf Fred Odongo converted winger Hannington Wabwire's first half try besides slotting over three penalties but all was in vain for Nakuru.

Impala coach Oscar Osir said the match could have gone either way, adding that the substitutions he made at the start of the second half changed the game.

"We were slow off the blocks to trail by 13 points but had to compose ourselves to score just before the break to get back into the match," said Osir, adding that Nakuru had a good momentum coming into the semis.

Osir is now relishing the KCB challenge in the semi-finals. "We last beat them at the semi-final stage of the Enterprise Cup in 2019. We shall work hard to put some score on the board," said Osir.