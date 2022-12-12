KCB dislodge Oilers to top Kenya Cup standings

Former champions KCB Rugby swept to the top of the Kenya Cup rugby league, dislodging Menengai Oilers as Nakuru claimed an inspiring first win of the season on Saturday.KCB, Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers claimed routine wins to continue occupying familiars top slots in the 12-team league as former champions Kenya Harlequin remained winless after third round of matches.The bankers strode to their third consecutive bonus point victory when they ended Homeboyz unbeaten run with a 24-10 win at KCB Ruaraka Sports Club.That saw KCB, who conceded points for the first time this season, move one place to the top with 15 points as Kabras Sugar moved two places to second with similar points but inferior aggregate.Kabras Sugar scrummaged to their third consecutive bonus point victory as they condemned visiting Kenya Harlequin to their third successive defeat 27-12 at the Kakamega Showground.Though Menengai Oilers beat visiting Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 26-7 at Nakuru Showground, their failure to secure a bonus point cost them the league lead. They dropped two places to third with 14 points.Despite suffering their first loss of the season, going down to Mwamba 19-10, pre-match favourites Blak Blad from Kenyatta University, stayed fourth with nine points and are followed by Mwamba and Homeboyz respectively with similar points.Nakuru, fondly known as Wanyore, touched down four tries and three conversions to claim a 26-12 bonus point victory against visiting Strathmore University Leos at Nakuru Athletic Club.That saw Wanyore, 2013 and 2014 Kenya Cup champions, scale one place to seventh with six points, one better than the Leos, who dropped one place to eighth.“We managed to fix a few things that were not right in the course of the week and the results were evident,“ said Nakuru coach Simon Wariuki. “Our conversion rate improved with good execution inside our opponent’s 22 metres.”Wariuki noted that their defence improved after they didn’t concede any try against the Leos.Backrow Amos Obae scored a brace of tries for the Great Rift side that led 19-6 at the break as fly-half Philip Okeyo and lock Philip Owuor managed a try each.Fredrick Odongo made three conversions to steer Nakuru to victory as they lay in wait for KCB next Saturday at home.Branson Madigu curled over four penalties but all was in vain for the Leos as they failed to roar.