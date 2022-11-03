KCB, Blak Blad face-off in Impala Floodlit semis

Defending champions KCB Rugby will face Blak Blad from Kenyatta University in the Impala Floodlit semi-finals at the Impala Sports Club on Saturday.

The bankers battled to edge out Kenya Harlequin 14-10 in a close mid-week clash that was postponed from last Saturday.

Nondescripts also stopped hosts Impala Saracens 33-7 in the delayed quarter-final match on Wednesday to set up a semi-final clash with Menengai Oilers.

The Nondies and Impala match was halted when the Red Lion were leading 15-0 after a power failure on Saturday as the match that was to follow between KCB and Quins also failed to materialise.

George Asin put the bankers ahead with an unconverted try but winger Rochel Wangila Kimwele drew Quins level before scrum half Lucky Dewala converted to give them a 7-5 lead.

Centre Festus Shiagi’s penalty put KCB ahead at the break 8-7. The second half was determined by penalties.

Fly half Anold Onsere penalty put back Quins in the driver’s seat 10-8 only for Shiagi’s two penalties to steal the match for the bankers.

On Saturday, centre Henry Fulbright and winger Brian Sinei touched down a try each for Nondies as fly half Steven Owino romped with a conversion and penalty to give them a 15-0 lead at the break.

It’s there after that the power outage halted the match.

The Sarries started strongly with Churchill Obat converting centre Alvin Marube’s try but the Red Lion roared back with vengeance with centre Brian Omondi and Victor Rongena landing a try each.

Owino managed to convert one try in addition to curling over two penalties to put Nondies to the semi-finals.

The Oilers, who reached the final when the event was last played in 2019, led 26-6 at the break before dismissing Nakuru Rugby 26-13 on Saturday.

On the other hand, Blak Blad rallied from 13-7 down at the break to stun Strathmore Leos 20-19 in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Saturday's fixtures

Universities Category

Catholic Monks v USIU (12pm)- RFUEA

Nakuru Universities Combined v Daystar Falcons ((1.30pm)-Impala Sports Club

Women's Category

Northern Suburbs v Ruck IT (2pm) -RFUEA

Impala v Maseno (3.20pm) Impala Sports Club

Club category (Impala Sports Club)

Nondies v Menengai Oilers (5.15pm)