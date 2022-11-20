Kabras Sugar Rugby club to unveil new coach

Carlos Katywa is set to succeed fellow South African Jerome Muller as Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup champions Kabras Sugar Rugby Club head coach.

A source at the club intimated that Kabras Sugar Rugby Club management failed to renew Muller's contract citing hard financial times.

Though not new at the local rugby circles, Katywa will be unveiled on Wednesday when the team's new kit will also be launched at their Kakamega Showground base.

In other raft of changes, former international Nick Baraza is set to be confirmed as the club's director of rugby.

Other former internationals Edwin Achayo and Max Adaka come in as Katywa's deputies, handling the backs and forwards respectively.

Another former international Felix Ayange has been considered as skills coach.

Muller leaves after guiding Kabras Sugar to victories in the two prestigious events. Katywa was part of Muller's technical bench, handling the forwards.

In their hunt to replace Muller, Kabras Sugar had been shopping around with their radar zeroing on several local coaches including former Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu before they finally settled on Katywa as an afterthought.

"Kenya Cup stakes are high, and I doubt if they would have settled on a local coach considering the deep local politics that involve senior players too. The club needed someone players will listen to," said the source.

Katywa has been with the team as forwards coach since 2021, serving under Muller, who has left the team for two seasons.

Kabras Sugar have had a high turnover of coaches since winning their maiden Kenya Cup in 2016 under Australian Mike Bishop.

Others who handled the team since then are Anthony Ogot (Kenya), Mzingaye Nyathi (Zimbabwe) Charles Cardovillis (Kenya), Henley Du Plessis (South Africa) and Jerome Muller (South Africa).

Muller's departure comes a few months after the club's chairman Philip Jalang'o left after serving the club for four years. He was succeeded by Edwin Esilaba.

"Everything will be known and announced on Wednesday when we have our new kit lauch and prayer day on Wednesday, " said Achayo.