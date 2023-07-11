Kabras Sugar move top of National Sevens Circuit standings

Kabras Sugar moved to the top of the National Sevens Circuit table when they claimed their first Driftwood Sevens crown, beating Menengai Oilers 10-7 in the final in Mombasa on Sunday.

Chasing their maiden series title, Kabras Sugar, who settled for silver during the opening leg of Dala Sevens the previous weekend in Kisumu, collected 22 points to dislodge KCB Rugby from the top with 41 points.

The four-time series champions KCB, who had beaten Oilers 17-5 at Dala Sevens final, dropped to second place with 39 points after they collected 17 points for their tally of 39.

The bankers finished third after beating Strathmore Leos 29-12 in the play-off for third place to collect 17 points.

Strathmore Leos, who got bronze at Dala Sevens, had to contend with KCB’s might to finish fourth and collect 15 points. That saw them stay third with 32 points, one better than Oilers, when scaled two places to fourth.

Kenya Harlequin, who lost to Mwamba 12-7 in the play-offs for fifth place, dropped one place to fifth after amassing 12 points for their total of 27.

Just like Dala Sevens, Mwamba, got 13 points from Driftwood Sevens with a tally of 26 points, which places them sixth.

The series defending champions Homeboyz are seventh with 18 points similar to Nondescripts.

Kenya Simbas kicker Jone Kubu’s penalty decided the close battle in Mombasa at sudden death after Kabras and Oilers tied 7-7 in regulation time.

Dennis Abukuse opened the scoring with a long range try from 40 metres before converting it as Oilers led 7-0 at the break. Kevin Wekesa hit back for Kabras as Barry Robinson converted to level the scores at full-time.

It was all square the first period of extra time before the Oilers conceded a penalty in the second period. Kubu stepped up to send the ball between the sticks for their first victory down the Coast.

Kabras Sugar coach Felix Ayange said it was all about consistency and telling the boys that they are still the best after they lost at Dala Sevens final.

"We recovered fast after the long journey from Western to the Coastal region and the players rose to the occasion," said Ayange, the former Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas international.