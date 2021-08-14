Kabras Sugar keep unbeaten run in Kenya Cup

Brian Tanga

Kabras Sugar's Brian Tanga in action against Mwamba on August 14, 2021 during their Kenya Cup match at RFUEA ground.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Tries from Felix Ayange, Jone Kubu, Derrick Ashiundu, Alfred Orege and Jeanson Musoga guided Kabras to a 29-3 halftime lead, with Kubu also successfully kicking a conversion at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.
  • The sugar millers added more points in the second half through Kubu and Musoga (two tries each) and Brian Tanga. Mwamba’s Brian Kivasia drilled three penalties and a drop goal in the match.

Kabras Sugar maintained their perfect run in 2021 Kenya Cup after hammering Mwamba 56-12 for their eighth consecutive win in an action-packed Saturday that saw Menengai Oilers, KCB, Kenya Harlequin and Nondescripts grind out victories.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.