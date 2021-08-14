Kabras Sugar keep unbeaten run in Kenya Cup

Kabras Sugar maintained their perfect run in 2021 Kenya Cup after hammering Mwamba 56-12 for their eighth consecutive win in an action-packed Saturday that saw Menengai Oilers, KCB, Kenya Harlequin and Nondescripts grind out victories.

Tries from Felix Ayange, Jone Kubu, Derrick Ashiundu, Alfred Orege and Jeanson Musoga guided Kabras to a 29-3 halftime lead, with Kubu also successfully kicking a conversion at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The sugar millers added more points in the second half through Kubu and Musoga (two tries each) and Brian Tanga. Mwamba’s Brian Kivasia drilled three penalties and a drop goal in the match.

This match came after hapless Blak Blad from Kenyatta University succumbed to a 38-7 thumping from Kenya Harlequin in the early kick-off at the same venue.

Quins were handled by former Kenya Sevens star Patrice Agunda and Larry Nyambok as Belgian head coach Antoine Plasman is on holiday.

Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera has also been assisting Quins who got the bonus-point win courtesy of tries from Herman Humwa, Anthony Abonyo, Mark Mongo, Edward Shitanda and Elisha Koronya.

Allan Odiyo scored a penalty and Eliud Mulakoli made three conversions. Edwin Mutoka’s early try converted by Marshall Mutai was what Blak Blad had to show for at the final whistle.

“This win is very sweet for us. The boys really enjoyed the outing today and I’m proud of them. Hopefully, we can replicate the same performance next weekend (against Top Fry Nakuru),” said Harlequin chairman Michael Wanjala.

At Nakuru Athletic Club, Menengai Oilers edged out Strathmore Leos 28-26 in an entertaining match.

Oilers coach Gibson Weru could not hide his joy after emerging on top.

“We didn’t play well at all today. But I’m happy we pulled the rabbit out of the hat. We have a lot of work to do before our next assignment, especially to improve on our defence. We conceded easy tries. I’m happy to get this win because at one point this match looked over for us. We played very badly,” said Weru, whose side could face Mwamba in Nairobi on July 18 in a fixture which has been postponed close to three times due to coronavirus testing challenges.

Top Fry Nakuru were no so lucky at the hands of Nondescripts as they slumped to a 21-10 loss at their own turf.

In the only match held at Impala Club, KCB completed the regular season by whitewashing hosts Impala 40-6. The Bankers stay on top of the 11-team league with 44 points followed by Kakamega-based Kabras who are on 39 with two matches at hand.

Oilers return to third spot after displacing Strathmore. Weru’s men have 22 points.

Quins have climbed from seventh to fourth on 21 points. Leos have dropped from third to fifth on 20 points. Next are Impala on 16 points, Nondescripts and MMUST (15 each), Nakuru (10), Mwamba (9) and Blak Blad (7).

Collated results

Saturday