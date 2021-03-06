Kabras Sugar, KCB record wins in Kenya Cup

Kabras Sugar upped their game in the second half to stop Strathmore Leos 35-9 as KCB Rugby Club once again battled for a slim 35-32 win over Kenya Harlequin during the second round of Kenya Cup matches on Saturday.

Kabras Sugar, who led 14-6 at the break, touched down five converted tries and two penalties at the Impala Sports Club for their second consecutive bonus point victory.

After fly-half Branson Madigu put the Leos ahead with a penalty but eighthman Lawrence Buyachi eased through for a try that Ntabeni Dukisa converted to lead 7-3.

Another Madigu penalty brought the Leos back only for scrum-half Brian Tanga to land. Dukisa converted as Kabras led 14-6 at the breather.

Kabras Sugar forward Jeanson Misoga (with the ball) evades the attention of Strathmore Leos fly-half Branson Madigu during their Kenya Cup match at Impala Club on March 6, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

After the break pep-talk from coach Nzingaye Nyathi, Kabras returned to deny the Leos some breathing space with substitutes doing the damage.

Teason Misoga, Eugene Sifuna and George Nyambua broke through the Leos defence to score as Dukisa's boot finished off with conversions.

"We simply fell asleep in the first half and I wasn't happy with the happenings," said Nyathi.

Leos coach Louis Kisia said his players ran out of gas in the second half. "I am more concerned about the performance which to me is good than the results," said Kisia, whose side lost 24-16 to KCB last Saturday.

Quins comeback?

Quins staged a ferocious comeback in the second half after trailing 22-6 at the break with eighthman Joshua Chisanga landing two tries at their RFUEA backyard.

KCB scored five tries, a conversion and two penalties while Quins, who also got two bonus points, managed four converted tries, two conversions and two penalties.

Substitute Michael Wanjala scored a brace of tries for KCB with flanker Andrew Amonde, prop Derrick Juma and second row Martin Owila going for one each.

Fly-half Stephen Osumba made the conversions for the bankers.

Scrum-half Xavier Kipng’etich and winger Mark Wandetto scored Quins' other tries. Fly-half Evin Asena did the kicking for Quins, who lost their second consecutive match. They lost 39-13 to Menengai Oilers last Saturday.

"We made mistakes in the first half with our tackles to let them get hard on us. Our defence wilted in the first half but we managed to step up with good attack at the middle and wings," said Quins coach Antoine Plasman.

"It's not the way we wanted it but we still managed another bonus point victory," said KCB Rugby Club deputy coach Dennis Mwanja.