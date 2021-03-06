Kabras Sugar, KCB record wins in Kenya Cup

Andrew Amonde

KCB Rugby flanker Andrew Amonde (with the ball) is tackled by Kenya Harlequins winger Mark Wandeto (second left) and Joshua Chisanga (right) during their Kenya Cup match at RFUEA ground, Nairobi on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After fly-half Branson Madigu put the Leos ahead with a penalty but eighthman Lawrence Buyachi eased through for a try that Ntabeni Dukisa converted to lead 7-3.
  • Another Madigu penalty brought the Leos back only for scrum-half Brian Tanga to land. Dukisa converted as Kabras led 14-6 at the breather.

Kabras Sugar upped their game in the second half to stop Strathmore Leos 35-9 as KCB Rugby Club once again battled for a slim 35-32 win over Kenya Harlequin during the second round of Kenya Cup matches on Saturday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Visiting Mwatate going for all three NSL points from Kisumu

  2. Kenya Cup: Blak Blad rally to hold Oilers at RFUEA

  3. Mwaura stars as Nakuru survive MMUST scare in Kenya Cup

  4. Kabras Sugar, KCB record wins in Kenya Cup

  5. Olunga scores again as Al Duhail sink Al Kharitiyath

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.