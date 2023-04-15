Kabras Sugar condemn KCB to trophyless season

Substitute backrow Lawrence Lumumba touched down at the death as Kabras Sugar Rugby rallied from behind to hit KCB Rugby 30-27 and retain the Enterprise Cup at the RFUEA ground.

Running against time, Kabras Sugar, who had a one-man advantage after Levy Amunga was sin-binned, claimed a scrum down right inside KCB's five metres zone.

Isaac Njoroge (right) of KCB charges past Kabras Sugar's Emmanuel Otieno (centre) and Dan Angwech during Enterprise Cup final match at RFUEA ground on April 15, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Then they put KCB's pack to the sword as they rolled the maul with ease before Lumumba grounded the ball for the try as man-of-the-match and fly-half Valerian Tendwa added the extras.

Referee Duncan Kioko blew the final whistle after the restart sending Kabras Sugar fans into wild celebrations.

Mombasa beat Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 31-16 to lift the Nationwide League title as Kenya Harlequin II claimed the Mwamba Cup after drowning KCB II 36-26 in the final.

“It’s such a great day for me...it’s a feeling that someone can’t describe being the one who made the huge difference,” said Lumumba, adding that it wasn’t about the changes that the technical bench made but their consistency.

“We wanted it more than KCB and that is why we didn’t want to look at the scoreboard when we were trailing but focused on the business on the pitch,“ explained Lumumba.

The victory, their third in a row, saw Kabras Sugar seal a double this season.

The sugarmen had also beaten KCB 19-9 to retain the Kenya Cup on March 11 this year in Kakamega.

Kabras Sugar scored three tries, made three conversions and three penalties to triumph and shatter KCB's hope of winning a trophy this season.

It was all in vain for KCB, who had stormed the lead 18-0 in the first half before capitulating as they managed two tries, a conversion and five penalties.

Lumumba, flanker Dan Sikuta and centre James Olela scored Kabras Sugar's tries as Tendwa curled in the extras.

Winger Jacob Ojee and hooker Fidel Maina scored the bankers’ tries with winger Darwin Mukidza making the conversions but that failed to spur KCB, who for the second season, failed to win Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup.

An elated Kabras Sugar deputy coach Edwin Achayo gave credit to his boys for their massive effort.

However, Achayo said that their attitude was poor from the start but he is happy that his players managed to change with good defence and speed on attack.

“We managed to put KCB under pressure hence we took advantage of their mistakes to score points” explained Achyao, who stepped in for head coach Carlos Katywa, who is with Kenya Simbas team in South Africa for the Currie Cup.