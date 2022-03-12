Kabras Sugar hit Oilers to clinch Kenya Cup title

Kabras Sugar have won the Kenya Cup rugby league title.

It was a game of two halves as Kabras Sugar rallied from behind 18-8 at the break to beat Menengai Oilers 34-28 in a nerve-racking final at the Bullring, Kakamega on Saturday.

Kabras touched down three tries, two conversions and five penalties to recapture the title they won last in 2016 when they beat Impala Saracens in the final.

Oilers scored three tries, two conversions and three penalties.

Hooker Teddy Akala, touched down a brace of tries while eighthman Jenson Misonga managed one for Kabras.

Fullback Jone Kubu, who was declared man-of-the match made all Kabras' extras for the sweet victory for the home side, who had earlier reached six consecutive finals to only win one.

Fullback Davis Nyaudi scored two tries for Oilers with hooker Coleman Were nailing the other.

Fly-half Geoffrey Ominde did the kicking for Oilers but it was all in vain for the team that was reaching their maiden Cup final that was well handled by Godwin Karuga.