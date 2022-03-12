Breaking News: Grand Azimio boost for Raila Odinga presidency

Kabras Sugar hit Oilers to clinch Kenya Cup title

John KUbu

Kabras Sugar full back Jones Kubu charges past Menengai Oilers defence on March 12, 2022 during the Kenya Cup Rugby League final match at the 'Bullring'.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was a game of two halves as Kabras Sugar rallied from behind 18-8 at the break to beat Menengai Oilers 34-28 in a nerve-racking final at the Bullring, Kakamega on Saturday.
  • Kabras touched down three tries, two conversions and five penalties to recapture the title they won last in 2016 when they beat Impala Saracens in the final.

Kabras Sugar have won the Kenya Cup rugby league title.

