Kabras clinch Enterprise Cup to seal rare double
What you need to know:
- The match failed to produce any tries as flyhalf Dukisa Ntabeni kicked over three penalties to hand Kabras their second Enterprise Cup victory.
- Smith Muhoya and Shaban Ahmed curled over a penalty each but i was all in vain for KCB, who last won the title in 2017
Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar have successfully defended their Enterprise Cup title.
Kabras Sugar, who recaptured the Kenya Cup title a month ago in Kakamega edged out KCB Rugby 9-6 at the RFUEA ground on Saturday.
The match failed to produce any tries as flyhalf Dukisa Ntabeni kicked over three penalties to hand Kabras their second Enterprise Cup victory.
Smith Muhoya and Shaban Ahmed curled over a penalty each but i was all in vain for KCB, who last won the title in 2017.