Kabras clinch Enterprise Cup to seal rare double

Kabras Sugar celebrate winning Enterprise Cup

Kabras Sugar Captain Eugene Sifuna (centre, holding trophy) leads teammates in celebrations after winning the Enterprise Cup at RFUEA ground in Nairobi on April 9, 2022. Kabras beat KCB 9-6.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The match failed to produce any tries as flyhalf Dukisa Ntabeni kicked over three penalties to hand Kabras their second Enterprise Cup victory.
  • Smith Muhoya and  Shaban Ahmed curled over a penalty each but i was all in vain for KCB, who last won the title in 2017

Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar have successfully defended their Enterprise Cup title.

Kabras Sugar, who recaptured the Kenya Cup title a month ago in Kakamega edged out KCB Rugby 9-6 at the RFUEA ground on Saturday.

The match failed to produce any tries as flyhalf Dukisa Ntabeni kicked over three penalties to hand Kabras their second Enterprise Cup victory.

Related

Smith Muhoya and Shaban Ahmed curled over a penalty each but i was all in vain for KCB, who last won the title in 2017.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.