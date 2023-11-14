Kabras RFC, Rai Group support state's tree planting programme

Players from multiple title-winning Kabras Rugby Football Club on Monday joined West Kenya Sugar Company employees and local farmers for a tree-planting drive in Kakamega County with about 5,000 tree seedlings planted.

The tree seedlings were planted in Senyende within Kakamega Forest and in Kiminini at Chalicha in compliance with the national government’s push to increase forest cover in the country to conserve the environment amidst concerns over global warming.

The Kabras and West Kenya Sugar Company initiative was among various tree-planting exercises by sportspeople nationally on Monday.

Related WRC Safari Rally plant 500 trees at Kasarani Motorsport

Kabras RFC players during a tree-planting exercise organised by the club and West Kenya Sugar Company at the Senyende Forest in Kakamega County on November 13, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

In Chepsaita, Uasin Gishu County, Athletics Kenya officials Barnaba Korir and Abraham Mutai led a tree-plating drive under the umbrella of the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championships to be held on December 2.

At the Ololua Forest in Ngong, Commonwealth and world 800 metres champion Mary Moraa also joined in the tree-planting drive.

“We are planting trees to also ensure that in future, athletes training here will enjoy a clean environment and good air during their workouts,” Moraa, who also planted trees at the Ololua Hospital, said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Harambee Stars players and officials and Tennis Kenya players and officials, Mathare United FC and KCB Rugby Football Club were among sports personalities and teams that also planted trees on Monday.

At Senyende, West Kenya Sugar Company Chairman Jaswant Rai – who donated the 5,000 tree seedlings - said there was need for only Kenya’s tropical rainforest – the Kakamega Forest - to be protected against destruction to benefit present and future generations.

Athletics Kenya official Barnaba Korir plants a tree at Chepsaita in Uasin Gishu County on Monday to celebrate tree planting exercise in line with the government directive. The exercise was also to celebrate the new Chepsaita Cross Country Championships to be held on December 2. Photo credit: Bernard Rotich | Nation Media Group

“Tree planting should not stop after today (Monday) we have to carry on with the exercise. The tree we are planting now are meant to safeguard our future generation as a country,” said Rai.

“Rai Sugar is cognisant of the fact that the sugar industry is prone to environmental disruption and because of this, 75 percent of its corporate social responsibility budget is committed to environmental protection,” he added.

Rai reassured the Kenya Forest Services for his continued support in the development seedlings within Kakamega forest catchment area for ease of access for community, institutions including learning institutions within the county and beyond and all those involved afforestation activities.

“I am glad that our sugarcane farmers and our employees who includes rugby players have been supporting government’s initiative by planting trees particularly in Kakamega Forest quite often,” said Rai.

World and Commonwealth 800 metres champion Mary Moraa plants a tree at Ololua in Ngong on Monday. Photo credit: Pool