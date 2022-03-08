Kabras, Oilers poised to write history

Years of deliberately developing local talent while offering scholarships is finally bearing fruits as history is written on Saturday when two clubs from outside Nairobi meet for the first time in a Kenya Cup final.

That honour will go to Kakamega-based Kabras Sugar and Nakuru-based Menengai Oilers.

In 2013 and 2014 Nakuru featured in the final, winning both encounters while Kabras Sugar have been regulars in the final over the past decade, even claiming the title in 2016.

But every final has at least featured a Nairobi-based team until this season.

It could be said that the Nairobi-based rugby powerhouses have been toppled from the apex of the game by recent entrants backed by a rich corporation.

Kabras have been very consistent with six consecutive final appearance under their belts.

Saturday’s showdown against Oilers, at Lions Primary School’s “Bull Ring” in Kakamega will be Kabras seventh straight Cup final.

Kabras Sugar RFC are sponsored by West Kenya Sugar Company while Oilers are sponsored by Menengai Oil.

The two companies are under the Rai Group whose chairman is Jaswant Rai.

Prestigious

According to Rai, winning a trophy is prestigious but nurturing young talents is even sweeter.

Kabras is regarded as a bedrock of rugby talent in western region. This is attributed to a well organised recruitment and established structures for development.

The club has a scouting team led by Youth Recruitment and Development coach Edwin Achayo that combs the region for talent.

In fact, 90 per cent of the Kabras squad is made up of players developed by the club from a tender age. These include lock George Nyambua and half-back Brian Tanga.

The duo are among the more than 30 players that have benefitted from the University Education Scholarship Programme that West Kenya Sugar initiated through Kabras Sugar RFC.

“I was spotted when still in secondary in Busia and offered a scholarship that enabled me to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology,” said Tanga.

Nyambua said: “When you are in a club where the sponsor values education and encourages players to pursue their education you feel good. I’m grateful that through Kabras Sugar I was able to join university.”

Other examples of players pursuing education and rugby abound.

Kevin Wekesa is a mechanical engineering graduate, Valerian Tendwa has a degree in economics and statistics, and winger Felix Ayange holds a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Eugene Sifuna attained degree in electrical engineering while Bede Enonda is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

“We have invested heavily in our clubs for the sake of developing talents. We ensure those who have graduated are absorbed in our companies to better their future,” said Rai.

“The clubs adopted a strong policy of sourcing for players in rural places and I am glad some have become dependable players in their respective clubs.”

Achayo disclosed that for the last three years, more than 40 young players have been absorbed into the club. Thirteen of them are now in the senior team.

They include Collins Indeche and John Baraka who are also members of Kenya Under- 20. Baraka is the skipper of national U-20 side.

“We currently have 22 players under development and 20 of them are on scholarship. When you have a sponsor who is so passionate about the game the players and coaching staff get motivated,” said Achayo.

Baraka is elated to be part of Kabras Sugar.

“Joining Kabras Sugar is a dream come true, I am happy and I know with determination I will reach far,” said Baraka.

Kabras also have inspirational captain Dan Sikuta and Fijian turned Kenyan John Kubu who have also played internationally.

To refine their game, Kabras have looked beyond the borders for coaching personnel.

South African Jerome Muller is now in charge of the team after replacing Mzinagaye Nyathi of Zimbabwe.

Kabras have also recruited players from outside Kenya. The most notable one currently is fly half Kubu who has impressed enough to secure several Kenya Simbas caps.

The foreign influence has been positive with Kabras establishing themselves as one of the dominant forces of the last decade.

Who between the Managing Director of West Kenya Sugar Company Tejveer Rai and his brother Onkar Rai of Menengai will claim Kenya Cup bragging rights?

Whichever way it goes, the trophy will be claimed by a company under the Rai Group.

Oilers coach Gibson Weru will be aiming for the Cup to go to Menengai for the first time in the history of the competition.

But not if Kabras have something to say about it. Speaking yesterday after a training session at the ASK Showground, Muller said his players were well prepared for the final.

“To our faithful supporters, thank you for loving the club. Believe in us one more time this coming Saturday. We shall not let you down,” said Muller.

His team captain Sikuta said that after coming up short in six successive finals, Saturday will be their day of redemption.

“We are focused as Kabras and have our culture as a club. We are at home and I believe the results will be good,” said Sikuta.

In their regular league fixture, Kabras beat Oilers 32-17 in Nakuru.

The tough sugar men will feel confident of adding another win against their sister company.

But they better be wary. Oilers upset giants KCB in the semi-finals and will fancy their chances of going all the way.

