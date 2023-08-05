Kabras off to perfect start at Prinsloo Sevens 

Kabras Sugar Saturday won all their Pool 'A' matches as the Prinsloo Sevens, the third leg of SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, got underway on Saturday at Nakuru Athletic Club.

Felix Ayange's charges opened their campaign with a slim 21-19 win over Homeboyz before thrashing Western Bulls 31-07. They completed their perfect start with a 24-12 victory over Kisumu RFC.

Ayange said he is optimistic they will replicate their rich form on Sunday and win the title.

“Nakuru is a familiar hunting ground for us and this time around we have come to regain our glory in the circuit by clinching the trophy. I’m happy the boys are in good form and ready for the final onslaught tomorrow.

“All teams in the circuit are no pushovers and despite our massive wins we’re taking each match as if it is our final match. We can’t focus on day two without accomplishing our mission on day one,” said Ayange.

Western Bulls bounced back to beat Kisumu 14-12 while the latter stunned Homeboyz 19-17 to remain in contention for a place in the Main Cup quarter-finals.

In Pool 'B', Catholic Monks defeated Nondescript 19-14 and in their second match, Nondies settled for a 10-10 draw with hosts Nakuru RFC.

Menengai Oilers beat the unpredictable Nakuru RFC 5-0 and Catholic Monks 24-07.

Nakuru RFC popularly known as “Wanyore” are yet to find their bearing and their dwindling form was evident as they were made to sweat before beating Catholic Monks 26-05.

In Pool 'C', Kenya Harlequin settled for a 26-26 draw against Kenyatta University's Blak Blad while Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) whipped Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) 36-07.

KCB, who won the Dallas circuit in Kisumu, humbled Blak Blad 19-14 while Pool 'D' action saw Mwamba RFC edge out Zetech Oaks 10-07 with Strathmore Leos beating Daystar University Falcons 21-12 in an all-university affair.

Results

Kisumu RFC 12 Western Bulls 14,

Kabras Sugar 21 Homeboyz 19,

Nondies 14 Catholic Monks 19,

Menengai Oilers 5 Nakuru RFC 0,

Kenya Harlequin 26 Blak Blad 26,

Mwamba 10 Zetech Oaks 07,

Strathmore Leos 21 Daystar University Falcons 12,

Kisumu 19 Homeboyz 17,

Kabras Sugar 31 Western Bulls 07,

Nondies 10 Nakuru RFC 10,

Menengai Oilers 24 Catholic Monks 07,

Kenya Harlequin 26 Masinde Muliro University 12,

KCB 19 Blak Blad 14,

Mwamba 19 Daystar University Falcons 12,

Strathmore Leos 24 Zetech Oaks 12,

Homeboyz 28 Western Bulls 12,

Nakuru RFC 26 Catholic Monks 05,

Masinde Muliro University 12 Blak Blad 05,

Daystar University Falcons 19 Zetech Oaks 12,