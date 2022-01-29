Kabras, KCB win big as Oilers slip

Defending champions KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar Rugby Saturday claimed massive wins as Kenya Cup entered the eighth round across the country.

Backs Isaac Njoroge and Collins Wanjala scored a brace of tries each in KCB Rugby's seven-try 40-10 victory against Kenya Harlequin at the RFUEA grounds.

Kabras Sugar Rugby reclaimed their top position in the league after they battled to beat Menengai Oilers 32-17 at the ASK ground, Nakuru.

Strathmore Leos stopped Homeboyz 30-24 at RFUEA to enhance their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Impala Saracens and Nakuru claimed their second wins of the season, beating Mwamba and Nondescripts 31-14 and 23-22 at the Impala Sports Club and Ngong Racecourse ground respectively.

Kabras Sugar managed to dislodge Oilers from the top after bringing their tally to 35 points from Saturday's bonus point victory.

Oilers, who had led for three weeks, drop to second place with 33 points as KCB bolstered their third place with an improved tally of 31 points.

Strathmore Leos stayed fourth but also with an improved tally of 29 points.

Quins were first off the blocks with a try from kick-off by winger Biku Masiva as fly-half Eden Agero converted besides a penalty to lead 10-0.

Prop Curtis Lilako and centre Peter Kilonzo landed a try each as Darwin Mukidza, the star of the match, converted to take the lead 14-10 at the break.

The second half was simply a nightmare for Quins as KCB stamped its authority.

Scrum-half Samuel Asati scored in between Njoroge and Wanjala's heroics in the second half. Mukidza converted four of the tries.

"We had to raise our tempo after a slow start but it's good to see that our systems are working," said KCB coach Curtis Olago. "Kudos to Mukidza, who stayed composed to steady and guide the ship to calm waters."

"It's all about experience that one can't buy from anywhere," said Mukidza.

Dennis Mbilla of Strathmore Leos charges past Homeboyz defence during their Kenya Cup league match at RFUEA grounds on January 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Substitute back Walter Omanyo touched down a brace of tries as Strathmore Leos edged out Homeboyz in a tight contest.

The Leos landed three converted tries and three penalties against Homeboyz's three converted tries and a penalty.

Besides Omanyo, prop Clinton Khasai scored Leos' other try in the first half where they led 10-3 with scrum-half Arnold Muita adding all their extras.

Winger Collins Shikoli, prop Joseph Amalemba and back Bryan Juma scored the Deejays' tries with Juma, Leonard Mugaisi and Mohammed Omollo making the conversions.

Both teams had a player being sin-binned in the second half, Levi Baraza( Homeboyz) and Bethuel Anami( Strathmore).

"The victory is still alright despite not emerging with a bonus. We build towards the semi-finals. Our target is to finish in top four," said Strathmore Leos coach Louis Kisia, who gave credit to Omanyo for coming off the bench to score a brace. "Character and the maturity that is coming is winning for us."

Homeboyz deputy coach Oscar Ayodi rued lack of concentration he reckoned that gave Leos two easy tries.

"We needed to win to have a stab at the semi-finals but we can now put our energies on finishing at the middle of the table by avoiding relegation," said Ayodi, the former Kenya Sevens international.

Khasai landed from the kick-off after he caught the Deejays snapping. Muita converted before curling over a penalty.

Ayimba replied with a penalty for Homeboyz, who trailed 10-3 at the break. Shikoli would land for Homeboyz before Mugaisi added the extras to level 10-10.

The Leos pulled away with a try from Omanyo and a conversion and two penalties from Muita.

Then Amalemba's try converted by Omollo brought Homeboyz back into the game at 20-17.

Omanyo finished it off for the Leos after a superb intercept as Muita added the extras.

Juma's last try of the match proved not enough for Homeboyz to turn around the result.

Results

Menengai Oilers 17-32 Kabras Sugar

Kenya Harlequin 10- 40 KCB Rugby

Impala 31- 14 Mwamba

Homeboyz 24- 30 Strathmore Leos