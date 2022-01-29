Kabras, KCB win big as Oilers slip

Oscar Simiyu of KCB is tackled by Patrice Agunda and Won Chebo of Kenya Harlequin

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Backs Isaac Njoroge and Collins Wanjala scored a brace of tries each in KCB Rugby's seven-try 40-10 victory against Kenya Harlequin at the RFUEA grounds
  • Kabras Sugar Rugby reclaimed their top position in the league after they battled to beat Menengai Oilers 32-17 at the ASK ground, Nakuru
  • Besides Omanyo, prop Clinton Khasai scored Leos' other try in the first half where they led 10-3 with scrum-half Arnold Muita adding all their extras

Defending champions KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar Rugby Saturday claimed massive wins as Kenya Cup entered the eighth round across the country.

