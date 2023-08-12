Kabras, KCB storm Christie Sevens quarters

Despite claiming stunning wins against hosts Kenya Harlequin and Homeboyz, Daystar University Falcons still failed to make it to the Cup quarter-finals of the Christie Sevens on Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

It’s Quins, who led other bigwigs, the Sportpesa National Sevens Series leaders Kabras Sugar, Series defending champions Menengai Oilers and KCB Rugby in storming the Cup quarter-finals.

Floyd Wabwire scored a brace of tries as Falcons shocked Quins 15-12 before Patrick Odongo landed a hat-trick to see the varsity lads crush Homeboyz 22-19.

However, Falcons would slump to a 24-7 defeat at the hands of Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad, a result that saw them finish third in Pool “B” after the organisers resorted to calculations with three teams having won two matches each for seven points apiece.

Blak Blad, who had earlier beaten Homeboyz 24-19 before losing to Quins 21-14, finished top on better aggregate, thanks to their big margin win against Falcons.

Quins withstood a battle of nerves to tame Homeboyz 19-14 to finish second in the Pool.

“We went into our comfort zone after the wins against Quins and Homeboyz to let Blak Blad dominate. We missed a lot of tackles and it cost us,” said Falcons coach Caleb Bosire, who rued the missed opportunity of making it to their first Cup quarter-final this season.

“This is a young team and they are learning from mistakes. I am still proud of them,” explained Bosire.

Quins face Kabras Sugar, who upheld a clean run in Pool “A”, winning all their three matches, while Blak Blak meet Nakuru, who settled second in Pool “A” all in the Cup quarter-finals.

Kabras had to dig deep before dismissing Nakuru 15-10 in their last pool outing, having also edged out Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) 24-12 and Impala Saracens 59-0.

Kabras Sugar are in search of a three-peat, having won the Driftwood Sevens and Prinsloo Sevens, the second and third legs of the series.

“We dipped in our game against Nakuru but as you have seen, almost all the teams have struggled with favourites losing to minnows,” said Kabras Sugar coach Felix Ayange.

Dala Sevens winners KCB Rugby topped Pool “C” to set up Mwamba, who finished second in Pool “D” while Christie Sevens defending champions Strathmore University Leos settled second in Pool “C” and will take on Pool “D” winner Menengai Oilers.

KCB reigned supreme in the battle of the Lions, mauling the Leos 40-0 after beating Catholic University Monks 26-7 and Kisumu 17-10.

“The boys only showed up in the game against Strathmore where they executed well,” said KCB coach Andrew Amonde. “The knockout stages are unforgiving hence we must rise up to the occasion.”

Fixtures

Main Cup quarter-finals

Kabras Sugar v Kenya Harlequin

Menengai Oilers v Strathmore

Blak Blad v Nakuru

KCB v Mwamba

Day One Results

Nakuru 21-5 Impala,

Kabras Sugar 24-12 Masinde Muliro

Homeboyz 19-24 Blak Blad

Kenya Harlequin 12-15 Daystar Falcons

Strathmore Leos 31-0 Kisumu

KCB 26-7 Catholic Monks

Mwamba 24-14 Sigalagala

Menengai Oilers 7-7 Nondescripts

Nakuru 19-14 Masinde Muliro

Kabras Sugar 59-0 Impala

Homeboyz 19-22 Daystar Falcons

Kenya Harlequin 21-14 Blak Blad

Strathmore Leos 10-0 Catholic Monks

KCB 17-10 Kisumu

Mwamba 26-7 Nondescripts

Menengai Oilers 47-0 Sigalagala

Masinde Muliro 24-14 Impala

Daystar Falcons 7-24 Blak Blad

Catholic Monks 10-5 Kisumu

Nondescripts 43-7 Sigalagala

Kabras Sugar 15-10 Nakuru

Kenya Harlequin 19-14 Homeboyz

KCB 40-0 Strathmore Leos