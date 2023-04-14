Kabras, KCB renew rivalry in Enterprise Cup final

Defending champions Kabras Sugar Rugby and rivals KCB Rugby have opted to be cautious, putting their cards close to their chest ahead of the Enterprise Cup final duel at the RFUEA on Saturday.

Kabras are chasing their third Enterprise Cup title following previous victories in 2019 and 2022 while the bankers hope to recapture the crown for their seventh cup success.

Kabras Sugar head coach Carlos Katywa has made only two changes to his squad that beat Menengai Oilers 19-17 in the semi-finals last Saturday in Kakamega.

KCB’s Cutis Olago has made several changes and positional shifts to the side that tore Impala Saracens apart 64-03 in the semi-final in Ruaraka on Saturday.

Fullback Ntabeni Dukisa and centre Bryceson Adaka, who are with the Kenya Simbas side that was to leave the country on Friday for Currie Cup, have been replaced by Flavian Otiyo and Hillary Salano respectively.

Scrum-half Brian Tanga and flanker Kevin Wekesa will start from the bench after their World Rugby Sevens Series duty with Kenya Sevens.

“It’s another opportunity for these players to prove their mettle with most of my players engaged with Kenya Simbas team. It’s also good to test our depth,” said Katywa before leaving Friday with the Kenya Simbas side for South Africa.

Olago has replaced virtually the whole of his backline, opting to retain left wing Jacob Ojee at the midfield as he introduced scrum-half Michael Wanjala and fly-half Ahmed Shabaan for Samuel Asati and Brian Wahinya respectively.

Bob Muhati and Alphas Adunga come in for Peter Kilonzo and Festus Shiasi at the centre as Darwin Mukidza, who played at fullback against Impala, moves to wing replacing Eugene Sirima.

Isaac Njoroge comes on board at fullback.

Davis Chege stays at second-row and will partner with Martin Owila, who has replaced Elvis Olukusi while Fidel Maina is their new hooker, taking up Griffin Musila’s position.

"We are building our depth hence every player has to play and get a chance to grow," said KCB deputy coach Dennis Mwanja. "The freshness of the day is what will matter but it will be a tough game."

KCB and Kabras Sugar met in the 2016 and 2017 Enterprise Cup finals where the bankers prevailed on both occasions.

Homeboyz would claim the title in 2018, beating Impala 21-03 but Kabras would finally get hold of the title for the first time in 2019, edging out Impala 37-07 in the final.

The tournament didn't take place in 2020 and 2021 owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Kabras returned to retain the crown last year after they saw-off KCB for the first time in the final, 9-6 at the RFUEA.

Kabras goes into the match as favourite, having not lost to KCB this season. Kabras edged out the bankers during the regular Kenya Cup season 29-23 at Ruaraka before affirming their prowess in the Kenya Cup final, winning 19-09 in Kakamega.

Enterprise Cup final (3pm)

Kabras Sugar v KCB

Nationwide League final (1pm)

Mombasa v JKUAT Cougars

Mwamba Cup final (11am)