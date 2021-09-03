Brave Kabras hunt down KCB in unfamiliar territory

Steve Wanai of KCB (left) evades a tackle from Andrew Wangila of Menengai Oilers during their Kenya Rugby League Cup play-offs semi-final match at KCB Sports Club ground in Ruaraka on August 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Two rugby giants Kabras Sugar Rugby and defending champions KCB Rugby for the second time in less than a month travel to Nandi Bear Club for the battle
  • They have met 13 times since their first encounter in 2014 but the bankers have had the lion’s share, winning in nine encounters
  • Kabras Sugar have made their intentions clear this season beating KCB 30-23 at Nandi Bear Sports Club to top the regular 2021 season unbeaten

The die has been cast and Nandi County that is best known for quality tea and athletics personalities hosts its first Kenya Cup final.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.