Nondies stand in Kabras' path for historic double

New Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar seek a double when they start their Enterprise Cup title defence against former champions Nondescripts at the quarter-final stage on Saturday at Kakamega Showground.

KCB Rugby, the five-time former Enterprise Cup champions, launch their campaign to recapture the title they lost to Kabras underway against Blak Blad from Kenyatta University at KCB Ruaraka Sports Club in another quarter-final match.

Impala Sports Club hosts Nakuru at the Impala Sports Club also in the Enterprise Cup quarter-final while the other match between Mwamba and Homeboyz was cancelled with the Deejays being awarded a walkover.

Meanwhile, three-time former Kenya Cup champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi will face off with Catholic University's Monks in the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship league final on Saturday at Catholic University ground.

Machine and Monks have already qualified for the Kenya Cup next season by virtue of reaching the final. They will be replacing Impala and Nondies, who have been relegated from the Kenya Cup.

Kabras crushed Impala Saracens 37-7 in the final to win their maiden Enterprise Cup title in 2019 at the RFUEA grounds but the competition was not held in 2020 and 2021 owing to Coviod-19.

Their rivals Nondies are the most successful team in the Enterprise Cup that used to be a regional championship, having won the event that was played for the first time in 1930, 24 times. The last time Nondies won the title was in 1998.

Kabras head coach Jerome Muller has drafted African utility back Rosco Syster, who had injured his finger back to the starting lineup, replacing Fijian Jone Kubu at fullback.

Kubu now moves to fly-half with South African Dukisa Ntabeni, who played at fly-half during the Kenya Cup final against Menengai Oilers on March 12, dropping to the bench.

Bede Enonda and Hilary Asirikiwa are back to the starting lineup, replacing Alfred Orege and Derrick Ashihundu, who are out of the duel completely.

Skipper and flanker Dan Sikuta, who will miss the match has handed over the armband to another George Nyambua, who will partner with Collins Indeche on the flanks.

“We just want to offload some players, who put in a lot during the Kenya Cup. We don’t want them to break down. We want to use the opportunity to also blend in some youngsters,” said Kabras deputy coach Edwin Achayo, adding that they also wanted to give fringe players an opportunity now that some of their top players are with the Kenya Simbas.

The bankers are hunting glory having missed out on the Kenya Cup to their rivals Kabras sugar.

KCB deputy coach Mark Mushila is taking each game at a time. He says their main task is to get past the varsity side who did not play the round of 16 match against Mombasa RFC. Blak Blad were handed a walkover as their opponents failed to show up for the game.

Mushila was full of praise for the boys whom he says picked themselves up after the untimely exit in the Kenya Cup 2021/22 semi-finals.

“The confidence level in the squad is through the roof. We expect them to show their character and composure as this match is not going to be easy,” said Mushila.

Scrum-half and this season’s sensation Samuel Asati on his side reckon they intend to capitalise on the first 20 minutes of the game to destabilise the varsity students.